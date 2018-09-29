This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Large crowds as March for Choice takes place in Dublin

This was the seventh annual March for Choice and the first since the Eighth Amendment was removed from the Constitution.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 4:14 PM
1 hour ago 8,142 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4260824

5994 Abortion March_90555206 A participant in the march today. Source: Sam Boal

LARGE CROWDS TURNED out today in Dublin for the March for Choice, organised by pro-choice groups. 

The event was notable as it was the first pro-choice march to take place after the Eighth Amendment was officially removed from the Constitution.

6022 Abortion March_90555215 Source: Sam Boal

Leaders of the Abortion Rights Campaign told the crowd: “This has never been a quiet revolution – do not get quiet now.”

In May of this year, the Irish people voted to remove the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution, paving the way for the legalisation of abortion. Legislation is set to be enacted to allow abortion up to 12 weeks, and also in specific circumstances up to 24 weeks or viability.

6094 Abortion March_90555213 Source: Sam Boal

However, Abortion Rights Campaign said it held the event today to show supporters that although the Eighth Amendment has been repealed, it believes there is still a need for campaigning by pro-choice activists.

“We will continue to campaign for all girls, women and people who need abortion. Abortion on demand and without apology,” Abortion Rights Campaign co-convenor Denise O’Toole told the crowd. “Let’s continue to make 2018 the year of an unstoppable wave of people power. Real change must come from below.”

5949 Abortion March_90555203 Source: Sam Boal

Present at today’s event were Health Minister Simon Harris, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, Senator Catherine Noone and Amnesty Ireland’s Colm O’Gorman, who all campaigned for a Yes vote in the referendum.

Social Democrats candidate Evie Nevin told the crowd that currently at least one person with a disability travels from Ireland for an abortion every week. Another speaker was Zanele Sibindi of the Masi group which supports people in Direct Provision.

In a blog post explaining the reasons behind the march, the Abortion Rights Campaign said:

Even though the referendum has finally been won (by a huge majority of 66.4%!) nothing practical has changed in Ireland. 10 people still travel for abortion care every day, while at least 3 more take pills at home that are safe but still illegal under our laws.
We’ve waited a very very long time for change, and now we’re still waiting for the government to pass legislation and introduce real abortion services.

It said this is why the theme of the seventh annual March for Choice is “Free, Safe, Legal”.

We’ve marched behind this slogan for years but now, more than ever, it’s vital we show our support for stigma-free abortion access for anyone who wants or needs one, regardless of their financial or legal status.

The group also said that it is also holding the event to “make a promise that we will continue to fight until abortion is available for all people on the island of Ireland, including our comrades and siblings in Northern Ireland, and those whose circumstances will not fall within the bounds set by the new law”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Crime spike in Dublin's north inner city after drug unit stood down following attack on garda
    59,095  96
    2
    		Almost 400 killed in Indonesian earthquake as hospitals struggle to cope
    38,419  19
    3
    		Trump orders week-long FBI probe into allegations against Brett Kavanaugh
    35,145  128
    Fora
    1
    		'I posed as a courier to doorstep Pat Kenny. Six weeks later, my game was on the Toy Show'
    930  0
    2
    		The construction lobby claims that lowball State contracts have 'cursed' builders
    135  0
    3
    		How Ireland can nurture a generation of blockchain professionals
    56  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was young, I had a bit of money and I thought I had the world at my feet'
    33,253  3
    2
    		Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    32,287  42
    3
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League
    28,527  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Prime Time was wrong to ask if #MeToo has gone too far - it hasn't gone far enough
    4,278  4
    2
    		Does Aldi's glycolic acid toner dupe rival the world famous Pixi Glow Tonic?
    4,256  1
    3
    		'That was real': Lady Gaga says her character's insecurities were actually her own
    2,919  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HIGH COURT
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State â¬410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State €410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    GARDAí
    Man charged over â¬1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    Man charged over €1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Cork
    Gardaí launch new phone line for people to report bribery or corruption
    DUBLIN
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    Dub kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely's reign continues as they make it four in-a-row
    Irish Malyali community 'in shock' over death of student (20s) following balcony fall in Cyprus
    COURT
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing â¬67k of Grenfell money
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing €67k of Grenfell money
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    'A sexually violent predator': Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie