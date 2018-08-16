This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 16 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family who spent night in garda station offered three-bedroom apartment on trial basis

Margaret Cash and six of her children spent the night in Tallaght Garda Station last week.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 21,288 Views 88 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4184113
Margaret Cash and her children with RTÉ's Miriam O'Callaghan
Image: RTÉ
Margaret Cash and her children with RTÉ's Miriam O'Callaghan
Margaret Cash and her children with RTÉ's Miriam O'Callaghan
Image: RTÉ

THE MOTHER-OF-seven who spent the night in a garda station with her children last week has said the council has offered her a three-bed apartment on a trial basis.

Margaret Cash (28) and six of her children, aged from one to 11, spent the night in Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin on Wednesday of last week after failing to secure suitable emergency accommodation.

She and six of her children were provided with emergency accommodation by Inner City Helping Homeless the following day and have been staying there since. Another one of her children was staying with a family friend, having recently been released from hospital after suffering from a viral infection.

On Monday, Dublin Regional Housing Executive (DRHE) said that the family had been offered evening/nighttime emergency accommodation on a “continuous basis” but turned it down. The accommodation was evening/nighttime only, DRHE said.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of ICHH, had said that DRHE’s offer of accommodation was “unsuitable” as Margaret and her children are expected to leave the accommodation early in the morning and “wander the streets” until they are allowed back in the evening.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Miriam, Margaret said that she received a call from the council this morning outlining that she is being given a week’s trial in an apartment in Dublin city centre from Friday, and after that, they will take it month-by-month.

“It’s better news than what it was last week, when they were expecting me to go night-by-night again, I’m really happy,” she said.

Margaret said she has yet to tell her children the news but that “they’ll be delighted, they’ll be over the moon”.

Presenting to garda station

Margaret, who is from Tallaght, became homeless last September after the private house she was renting was repossessed.

She said that she was advised on Wednesday night last week to present to Tallaght Garda Station after Focus Ireland could not secure emergency accommodation for her and her children. She said she was then offered accommodation in Meath for the night, but she would not have been able to travel there that late at night.

Margaret and her family then spent the night in Tallaght Garda Station.

Speaking of what it’s like to experience homelessness, Margaret said: “It was horrible, it was shocking. I suppose I don’t really know how to explain it.

“I felt horrible as a mother. I felt disgusted with myself.”

Support and criticism

Margaret told Miriam that she and her family have received great support from Inner City Helping Homeless since she presented to the garda station.

“They done what the council should have done… they opened my eyes up to people that are actually good,” she said.

Images from her Facebook account has led to some criticism online. When asked about that she said: “I never told anybody I was poor. Being poor and being homeless are two entirely different things.”

In a statement last week, DRHE said that it appreciates how difficult the situation is for Cash and her family.

The Department of Housing also said in a statement last week that Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has spoken with DRHE and it confirmed that they are reviewing the processes in place for those who present late at night in need of emergency accommodation.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that 9,872 people were in emergency accommodation during the week of 18-24 June, an increase of 26 people compared with the previous month.

The figure includes 6,048 adults and 3,824 children.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (88)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Body of missing Dublin man found
    58,316  11
    2
    		American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    44,587  0
    3
    		An Post wants to move out of its 'dilapidated' GPO offices as part of a major shake-up
    19,171  45
    Fora
    1
    		Irish food-ordering startup Flipdish has scooped up a Dutch firm to enter the European market
    290  0
    2
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    65  0
    3
    		An Post wants to move out of its 'dilapidated' GPO offices as part of a major shake-up
    567  0
    The42
    1
    		England out-half Cipriani fined after pleading guilty to common assault
    3,091  6
    2
    		Germany U21 international completes €37 million move to PSG
    2,193  1
    3
    		Irish provinces' emerging players to feature in new Celtic Cup
    9,764  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		9 candid tidbits we learnt when Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Emma Stone
    5,217  0
    2
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    6,466  0
    3
    		Here's what Dáithí Ó Sé said was his favourite moment hosting the Rose of Tralee
    2,719  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    ITALY
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    Three children aged 8, 12 and 13 among 39 dead in Italy bridge collapse tragedy
    Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38
    COURT
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    Owner of a number of Dublin houses takes court action against Summerhill home occupation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie