Mother who spent night at garda station with children remains in emergency accommodation

THE MOTHER-of-seven who spent the night in a garda station with her children last week is continuing to receive temporary accommodation provided by Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH).

Margaret Cash (28) and six of her children, aged from one to 11, spent the night in Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin on Wednesday after failing to secure suitable emergency accommodation.

Herself and six of her children were provided with emergency accommodation by ICHH on Thursday and were expected to leave the accommodation today. Another one of her children is staying with a family friend, having recently been released from hospital after suffering from a viral infection.

However, Anthony Flynn, CEO of ICHH, has said the group will continue to provide temporary accommodation to Margaret and her children “until a suitable accommodation is provided from Dublin Regional Homeless Executive”.



She is understood to be in contact with the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive today about trying to secure accommodation for her and her family.

“What we felt is, over the past number of days, that because of the tension around the case that Margaret needed to be accommodated in sustainable accommodation, which she has been, where she can cook, she can clean, she can wash the kids,” Flynn said.

Presenting to garda station

Margaret, who is from Tallaght, became homeless last September after the private house she was renting was repossessed.

Speaking to 98fm on Friday, Margaret said she was advised on Wednesday night to present to Tallaght Garda Station after Focus Ireland could not secure emergency accommodation for her and her children.

“They called back and said they found a room. They went on to tell me it could only take five of the kids and they said it was in county Meath,” she said. She said she would not have been able to travel there that late at night.

Margaret and her family then spent the night in Tallaght Garda Station.

In a statement last week, the Department of Housing said that Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has spoken with DRHE and it confirmed that they reviewing the processes in place for those who present late at night in need of emergency accommodation.

“Emergency accommodation was available [on Wednesday night] but there is clearly urgent need for better communication between the DRHE, our Partner Organisations and State Agencies to ensure families can be accommodated at short notice when they present,” it said.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that 9,872 people were in emergency accommodation during the week of 18-24 June, an increase of 26 people compared with the previous month.

The figure includes 6,048 adults and 3,824 children.

DRHE has been contacted for a statement today.