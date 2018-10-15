This 22-year-old woman has been missing from Mayo since last Thursday

GARDAÍ IN BALLINA are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Margaret Lawrence.

Margaret was last seen last Thursday morning, 11 October, in Ballina, Co Mayo.

She is described as being around 5’3″ tall, of thin build, with black shoulder length hair.

When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit top and black boots.

Anyone who has seen Margaret or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or any garda station.