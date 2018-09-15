This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former BBC host Mark Lamarr charged with assault and false imprisonment

The 51-year-old will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.

By Sean Murray Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 6:16 PM
27 minutes ago 3,707 Views No Comments
Image: Sean Dempsey/PA Images
Image: Sean Dempsey/PA Images

TV HOST AND COMEDIAN Mark Lamarr has been charged with common assault and false imprisonment, the Metropolitan police has said.

The 51-year-old was charged with the offences on 1 September.

Heâ€™s due to appear at Uxbridge Magistratesâ€™ Court on 2 October.

Lamarr hosted popular panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks between 1996 and 2005.

He rose to prominence in the early 1990s, presenting shows such as The Big Breakfast on Channel 4 and The Word with Terry Christian.

He had a weekly show on BBC Radio 2 until 2010.

The BBC cancelled Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 2015.

