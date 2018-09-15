Former BBC host Mark Lamarr charged with assault and false imprisonment

TV HOST AND COMEDIAN Mark Lamarr has been charged with common assault and false imprisonment, the Metropolitan police has said.

The 51-year-old was charged with the offences on 1 September.

Heâ€™s due to appear at Uxbridge Magistratesâ€™ Court on 2 October.

Lamarr hosted popular panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks between 1996 and 2005.

He rose to prominence in the early 1990s, presenting shows such as The Big Breakfast on Channel 4 and The Word with Terry Christian.

He had a weekly show on BBC Radio 2 until 2010.

The BBC cancelled Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 2015.

