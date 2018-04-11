  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mark Zuckerberg among the 87 million Facebook users whose data was sold

He also defended using people’s data as currency to fund Facebook as a free service.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 9:26 PM
8 minutes ago 289 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3953172

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Hearing Mark Zuckerberg testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee joint hearing on Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

FACEBOOK CEO MARK Zuckerberg has told US Senators that he was among the 87 million Facebook users who had their data sold to Cambridge Analytica.

During a round of questioning by the House of Representatives, Republican Anna Eschoo asked Zuckerberg, “Was your data included in the data sold to malicious third parties?”

Zuckerberg paused before he was asked again “Your personal data”. He then replied: “Yes.”

He was then asked by Eschoo if the company was willing to change its business model to protect people’s privacy.

Zuckerberg: “Congresswoman, we have made and are continuing to make changes to reduce the amount -
Eschoo: ”No are you willing to change your business model in the interest of protecting individual privacy?”
Zuckerberg: “Congresswoman I’m not sure what that means.”

Facing tough questioning in a second day of high-stakes hearings in Congress, the 33-year-old CEO conceded that regulation of social media companies – under mounting scrutiny over the misuse of user data – is “inevitable”.

But he stiffly defended Facebook’s use of the data and postings of the 2.2 billion users of its free platform – in order to attract the ad revenue that the $480 billion company depends on.

Speaking in the wake of a scandal over the massive leak of data to a British political consultant, Zuckerberg reiterated that the company had shut down the pipeline that allowed such data, including his own, to slip into the hands of third parties.

A day earlier, Zuckerberg told the Senate that he took personal responsibility for the improper use of 87 million people’s personal data by Cambridge Analytica, which worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Yet in his testimony to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, he was also steadfast in arguing that Facebook’s users themselves are choosing to make their data available, and that the company’s “opt-in” provisions were enough to protect their privacy rights.

Every time that a person chooses to share something on Facebook, they’re proactively going to the service and choosing that they want to share a photo, write a message to someone.

“Every time there is a control right there,” Zuckerberg said.

‘Real trust gap’

Zuckerberg faced tougher questions from House lawmakers over Facebook’s stance than during Tuesday’s five-hour session in the Senate, where his defense of data sharing was weakly challenged.

“It’s strikes me that there’s a real trust gap here. Why should we trust you?” asked Democratic Representative Mike Doyle.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Hearing Zuckerberg has faced 10 hours of questioning from Congress over the past two days. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“The only way we’re going to close this trust gap is through legislation that creates and empowers a sufficiently resourced expert oversight agency, with rulemaking authority to protect the digital privacy and ensure that companies protect our users’ data.”

Amid rising calls for legislation to better protect the data that social media and other internet companies siphon off from users, Zuckerberg said he accepted that legal restrictions of some sort were in the cards – while adding a word of caution.

“The internet is growing in importance around the world in people’s lives, and I think that it is inevitable that there will need to be some regulation,” he said.

Accepts European standard but…

Zuckerberg said the European standard, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), to come into effect on 25 May, was more stringent than what was currently in place at Facebook and suggested it could serve as a rough model for US rules in the future.

Facebook is implementing the GDPR standards for European users next month, and some of its rules will be extended to US and other users later, he confirmed.

“The GDPR requires us to do a few more things and we are going to extend that to the world,” he said.

“We’re working on doing that as quickly as possible.”

At the same time, Zuckerberg was not willing to let that erode Facebook’s fundamental model, in which advertisers make use of the massive data the social network collects on its users – what they like and dislike, where they go, who they link to – to pinpoint marketing targets.

Asked whether Facebook would implement outside Europe the specific GDPR standard that allows people to opt out of the use of their data for direct marketing, Zuckerberg resisted any commitment.

“I’m not sure how we’re going to implement that yet,” he said.

 © – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Israel tried to ban Dublin's Lord Mayor - officials missed him because they thought his first name was 'Ardmheára'
77,682  265
2
Australian woman jailed after 'despicably' faking cancer treatment in order to fund party lifestyle
71,149  63
3
The Overtones singer Timmy Matley has died aged 36
59,288  14
Fora
1
After three decades in business, the owners of Kiely's in Donnybrook are selling the iconic pub
964  0
2
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
239  0
3
A dip in the State's tourism marketing has forced private firms to pick up the slack
94  0
The42
1
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
35,448  95
2
St Patrick's Athletic launch plans for new 12,000-seater stadium in Inchicore
24,309  62
3
Roma send Barcelona out of Europe after miracle comeback
18,712  45
DailyEdge.ie
1
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has reportedly cheated on her days before she gives birth
9,199  0
2
Ellen brought the yodelling kid from the meme on to her show where he got a college scholarship from Walmart
6,238  1
3
Irish people gave some heartbreaking, some amazing, and some hilarious reasons for donating to Together for Yes
6,264  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
GARDAí
Man (43) dies in workplace accident at Mullingar business park
Man (43) dies in workplace accident at Mullingar business park
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
Man arrested after firearm and drugs found in boot of car seized in Co Sligo
DUBLIN
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit
RUSSIA
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Ex-Russian spy's daughter Yulia Skripal released from the hospital after nerve agent attack
Trump slams 'horrible' alleged chemical attack in Syria, vows to respond 'forcefully'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie