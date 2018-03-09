  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli sentenced to 7 years in prison for defrauding investors

Shkreli cried as he told the judge he made many mistakes and apologised to investors.

By Associated Press Friday 9 Mar 2018, 8:28 PM
3 hours ago 15,093 Views 54 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3895580
File photo of Martin Shkreli being interviewed on the Fox Business Network.
Image: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
File photo of Martin Shkreli being interviewed on the Fox Business Network.
File photo of Martin Shkreli being interviewed on the Fox Business Network.
Image: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

MARTIN SHKRELI, THE smirking “Pharma Bro” vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for defrauding investors in two failed hedge funds.

The self-promoting pharmaceutical executive notorious for trolling critics online was convicted in a securities fraud case last year unconnected to the price increase dispute.

Shkreli, his cocky persona nowhere to be found, cried as he told US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto he made many mistakes and apologised to investors.

“I want the people who came here today to support me to understand one thing, the only person to blame for me being here today is me,” he said.

“I took down Martin Shkreli.”

He said that he hopes to make amends and learn from his mistakes and apologised to his investors.

“I am terribly sorry I lost your trust,” he said.

You deserve far better.

Prosecutors argued that the 34-year-old was a master manipulator who conned wealthy investors and deserved 15 years in prison.

His lawyers said he was a misunderstood eccentric who used unconventional means to make those same investors even wealthier, and deserved 18 months or less in prison.

The judge insisted that the punishment was not about Shkreli’s online antics or raising the cost of the drug.

“This case is not about Mr Shkreli’s self-cultivated public persona … nor his controversial statements about politics or culture,” the judge said, calling his crimes serious.

He was also fined $75,000 and received credit for the roughly six months he has been in prison.

Forfeit

The judge ruled earlier this week that Shkreli would have to forfeit more than $7.3 million in a brokerage account and personal assets including his one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album that he boasted he bought for $2 million.

The judge said the property would not be seized until Shkreli had a chance to appeal.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman told Matsumoto that he sometimes wants to hug Shkreli and sometimes wants to punch him in the face , but he said his outspokenness shouldn’t be held against him.

Assistant US Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said Shkreli deserved the stiffer sentence not because he is “the most hated man in America”, but because he is a criminal convicted of serious fraud.

She said the judge had to consider his history and said he has “no respect whatsoever” for the law, or the court proceedings.

“I also want to make clear that Mr Shkreli is not a child,” Kasulis said.

He’s not a teenager who just needs some mentoring. He is a man who needs to take responsibility for his actions.

Unapologetic

Unapologetic from the beginning, when he was roundly publicly criticised for defending the 5,000% price increase of Daraprim, a previously cheap drug used to treat HIV, Shkreli seemed to drift through his criminal case as if it was one big joke.

After his arrest in December 2015, he taunted prosecutors, got kicked off of Twitter for harassing a female journalist, heckled Clinton from the sidewalk outside her daughter’s home, gave speeches with the conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos and spent countless hours livestreaming himself in his apartment.

He was tight-lipped when faced with a barrage of questions about the price hike from members of Congress a couple of months later, citing his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself.

After the hearing, he tweeted that the lawmakers were “imbeciles”.

Shkreli insisted he was being persecuted by prosecutors for being outspoken and confidently predicted after his conviction that he was unlikely to be sentenced to jail.

Things abruptly changed, though, last fall after he jokingly offered his online followers a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could get a lock of Hillary Clinton’s hair.

The judge revoked his bail and threw him in jail, a decision that she defended today.

That didn’t tame Shkreli completely. He corresponded with journalists, ridiculing the personal appearance of one female reporter who asked him for an interview.

Before sentencing him, the judge said that it was up to Congress to fix the issue of the HIV price-hike. And she spoke about how his family and friends “state, almost universally, that he is kind and misunderstood” and willing to help others in need.

She said it was clear he is a “tremendously gifted individual who has the capacity for kindness”.

She quoted from letters talking about generous acts like counseling a rape victim, teaching inmates math and chess, and funding family members.

The defence had asked the judge to consider the letters in its case for leniency, including professionals he worked with who vouched for his credentials as a self-made contributor to pharmaceutical advances.

Other testimonials were as quirky as the defendant himself. One woman described how she became an avid follower of Shkreli’s social media commentary about science, the pharmaceutical industry, but mostly, about himself. She suggested that those who were annoyed by it were missing the point.

“I really appreciate the social media output, which I see on par with some form of performance art,” she wrote.

Another supporter said Shkreli’s soft side was demonstrated when he adopted a cat from a shelter – named Trashy – that became a fixture on his livestreams.

Another letter was from a man who said he met Shkreli while driving a cab and expressed his appreciation at how he ended up giving him an internship at one of his drug companies.

In court filings, prosecutors argued that Shkreli’s remorse about misleading his investors was not to be believed.

“At its core, this case is about Shkreli’s deception of people who trusted him,” they wrote.

Read: ‘Bad boy of pharma’ Martin Shkreli ordered to forfeit €6 million in fraud case

Read: ‘Bad boy of pharma’ Martin Shkreli jailed over Hillary Clinton threat

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (54)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
153,886  115
2
A young girl has died in suspected meningitis outbreak
86,396  8
3
'Any possibility of a threesome?' - Blane McIlroy tells rape trial of 4am text to Paddy Jackson
83,870  0
Fora
1
Dublin IT jobs could be sent offshore in Aer Lingus's latest shakeup
560  0
2
'I remember seeing the cracks appearing in 2005 - property prices just didn't add up'
235  0
3
A massive Irish plastics firm has snubbed Dublin's stock exchange in favour of Toronto
211  0
The42
1
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
30,996  5
2
'I'm available' - Preston star Callum Robinson declares for Ireland
27,323  43
3
As it happened: Dundalk vs Cork City, Airtricity League Premier Division
22,654  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,921  3
2
Ed Sheeran has just been branded a 'boring suck-up' on live television
6,536  3
3
Demi Lovato says 'a b*tch' at the Met Gala nearly drove her to drink... it's The Dredge
4,874  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Former RTE producer Kieran Creaven sentenced to 18 months for child sex offences
Man charged with murder of Adrian Donohoe to face ‘trial on indictment’
DUBLIN
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Students' exam fee protest shuts down access to Book of Kells
Dublin without All-Star defender for Kerry clash as one-match ban upheld
IRELAND
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees
WOMEN
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
'Unacceptable sexist behaviour': Spanish women stage unprecedented strike for rights
'Male celibates advise the Pope on what women really want, that is ludicrous'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie