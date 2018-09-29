This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Marty Balin, co-founder of iconic psychedelic group Jefferson Airplane, dies

The group was founded in the 1960s in California.

By AFP Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 12:22 PM
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

MARTY BALIN, CO-FOUNDER of the 1960s California psychedelic rock group Jefferson Airplane, has died aged 76, US media reported on Friday.

Born Martyn Jerel Buchwald, Balin was a folk guitarist in San Francisco when he founded Jefferson Airplane with guitarist Paul Kantner.

The group released its first album in 1966, but achieved its breakthrough a year later with Surrealistic Pillow, which went gold.

Balin, a tenor, wrote several songs for that album which also featured the singer Grace Slick.

The group cemented its reputation with a performance at the 1969 Woodstock festival.

Balin later left the band, but in the 1970s rejoined Kantner and Slick for what was then known as Jefferson Starship and which, according to Rolling Stone magazine, scored more hits than the original Airplane.

In 1978 Balin went on to a solo career.

His family did not specify the cause of death, but Balin had undergone open heart surgery in 2016. He later sued the New York hospital where he underwent the procedure, alleging he suffered multiple complications.

- © AFP, 2018

