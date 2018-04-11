Mary Black postpones two gigs due to shingles

SINGER MARY BLACK has rescheduled two concerts due to illness.

The singer’s gigs for this weekend in the INEC, Killarney and the Woodlands Hotel in Waterford have been rescheduled to 20 and 21 July, respectively.

In a statement she apologised and said the illness was enough to keep her from performing.

“I was sick last weekend but I managed to get through two concerts on Friday and Saturday night. However my health has gotten progressively worse and this week the doctor told me I have shingles as well as a throat and ear infection!

“I’m very disappointed to let people down this weekend but there’s no way I can sing and I’m confined to bed for the next while.

“To all the people who bought tickets I’m happy to say that we have just rescheduled for July and I hope this is not too much of an inconvenience.”

The singer is back on stage at Dublin’s Vicar Street next week.

She is touring her new album, Mary Black Sings Jimmy MacCarthy.