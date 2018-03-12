  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 12 March, 2018
Mary Lou and Arlene haven't been invited to the White House - but Gerry Adams and Ian Paisley Jr have

The leaders of both parties are traditionally invited to the annual White House Patrick’s Day reception.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 12 Mar 2018, 12:25 PM
3 hours ago 17,137 Views 119 Comments
pjimage Source: PA Images

THE LEADERS OF Sinn Féin and the DUP haven’t been invited to the White House for traditional St Patrick’s Day reception. Not yet, at least.

Mary Lou McDonald and, it’s understood, Arlene Foster have yet to receive an invite to this Thursday’s reception.

However, former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams and DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr have apparently been invited.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson confirmed that as things stand Adams has received an invite but McDonald has not.

“The issue of invites to the reception are a matter for the White House. We are awaiting to hear from them on the invite list and we expect to hear from them later in the week,” the party said in a statement.

It’s understood that the party is still hopeful that an invite may be extended.

A request for comment from the DUP was not immediately answered.

Sinn Féin’s delegation to the US this week is three-strong, with McDonald joined by Adams and the party’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill.

The leaders of both parties have traditionally been invited to the annual event each year since the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 due to their role and participation in the peace process.

It’s believed that the lack of an invite for the two leaders this year may be related to the ongoing failure to return to power-sharing in the north.

The Northern Assembly at Stormont has been without a functioning executive since January of 2017.

McDonald officially took over from Adams last month, bringing a curtain down on his 35-year tenure as president.

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

