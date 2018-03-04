Mass-goers told there is 'no obligation' to attend religious services today

WORSHIPPERS HAVE BEEN informed that there is “no obligation” for them to turn up to Mass this morning due to the difficult weather conditions.

A statement released by the Archdiocese of Dublin informed potential Mass-goers that “where weather conditions make it unsafe or where road conditions make it dangerous, imprudent or difficult, there is no obligation to attend Sunday Mass this weekend”.

It added: “When people are unable to attend Mass it is recommended that they view or listen to the Mass on-line, on television or radio or that they spend a time in prayer as individuals or as a family.”

The statement also explained that where serious conditions of access or safety arise regarding a church building, the Parish Priest or rector may decide that a church remain closed even on Sunday.

A link to live Mass can be found here.