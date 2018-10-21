This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maths Week: The solutions to all of the puzzles

Tens of thousands of you took our mathematical challenge all week. Here are the answers.

By TheJournal.ie team Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 5:30 PM
31 minutes ago 1,439 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4295080
"Pass Maths did not prepare me for this"
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
"Pass Maths did not prepare me for this"
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

THIS PAST WEEK was Maths Week and if you’ve clicked in here, you’re probably one of the people who has been puzzling over the fiendish maths challenges that have run on TheJournal.ie every evening over the past seven days. 

So here they are: the answers you ‘ve been waiting for. 

Let us know how you did in the comments. 

Sunday: The One About Dividing Up The Sweets

The answer: 60

One half is 30, one third is 20, one sixth is 10. If we take 10 from 30 and add it to 10 then everybody has 20.

Monday: The One About Organising The Building Of A Wall 

The answer: 2 days

The faster worker finishes his wall in 4 days that means he builds 1/4 of a wall in a day. The second worker builds 1/6 of a wall in a day and the third builds 1/12 of a wall in a day. Between them they can build 1/4 + 1/6 + 1/12 of a wall per day. That is 6/12 or 1/2 of a wall per day. This means that they can build one wall in 2 days.

Tuesday: The One About The Sugar Tax

The answer: 35g in a 330ml can is 10.6g per 100ml so the sugar tax added will be 60c (30c per litre)

You would consume 365 x 35 g = 12,775 g. That’s over 12 kg (26 pounds or 1 stone 8 pounds) of unnecessary sugar from just one can of this sugared drink a day for one year. If you read your food labels you will see that this wouldn’t be the only source of sugar intake in your diet. 

Wednesday: The One About The Number Of Games In A Tennis Tournament 

 The answers: 

1) There will be 5 rounds. 32 players in 1st round, 16 in 2nd, 8 in 3rd, 4 in 4th, 2 in 5th (final).

1b)  There will be 31 matches. If you think about it – in every match there will be a unique loser. The tournament will have 31 losers in all. That means that 31 matches will have to be played.

2) There will be 10 matches – the outer vertices (corners) below represent the players, the lines each represent one match or connection between the players.

Thursday: The One About The Currency Exchange

The answer: £100 costs €100/0.85 + commission = 117.64+ 1.27 = €118.92

£100 can be sold for 1.11 €/£ = €110 and the commission has to be paid from this, so you get €110 – 1.27 €109.73 back. So, the whole business has cost you €9.19.

Friday: The One About The Snooker Balls

The answer: For 10 rows we will need 55 balls.

The method:  You could count these in your head, but a formula can be discovered that will calculate for any number of rows. 

The formula may be understood by looking at the diagram below. The balls can be rearranged into a right angled triangle. A duplicate of this can be inverted and placed alongside forming a rectangle. This has height the number of rows and as length the number of rows plus one. The number of balls in this rectangle is 6×5 which is 30 which is twice the number of balls in the 5 rows.

For one hundred rows the rectangle would be 100 x 101 = 10100. And half of this is 5050 which gives the number of balls needed for 100 rows.

Writing as a formula in mathematical form:
N = 1/2 n(n+1)
N = number of balls needed
n -= number of rows

snooker question solution diagram

Saturday: The One About Two Friends Running a 5KM

The answer:  Ann runs 3 km. She runs one and a half times as fast as Bill, Therefore she will run one and a half times as far as Bill in the same time. That is in the ratio of 3 : 2. So Ann runs 3 km in the time that Bill runs 2 km.

Ann can lap Bill if she runs 15 km in which time Bill would run 10 km.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Campaigners claim half a million marched in London to call for new Brexit vote
    56,221  253
    2
    		Ryanair reports video to police after footage emerges of passenger racially abusing another
    52,537  97
    3
    		PSNI 'reject' claim from Michael D Higgins about security escort to Belfast
    43,125  167
    Fora
    1
    		Two months out from Christmas, retailers are short-stocked for seasonal staff
    1,635  0
    2
    		Employee opinion surveys are deeply flawed. Here's why
    228  0
    3
    		Vodafone Ireland is worried that new EU rules will 'stunt' the growth of 5G technology
    192  0
    The42
    1
    		'I feel s**t... I wouldn't want my kids to do that' - Zebo apologises to Lowry
    89,164  122
    2
    		As it happened: Toulouse v Leinster, Champions Cup
    77,165  57
    3
    		Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    48,352  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I asked every presidential candidate if they had seen A Star is Born
    10,653  2
    2
    		You told us what your favourite slow cooker recipes are for the long winter nights ahead
    5,927  0
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember Kill Bill?
    3,255  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Mayo man (49) questioned over alleged rape of 75-year-old woman in Ennis
    Mayo man (49) questioned over alleged rape of 75-year-old woman in Ennis
    177km in a 120 zone: 276 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day
    Gardaí catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    OPINION
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    Ireland in a snapshot: A stroll down the canal and it’s like Saturday never happened
    The A&F hazing incidents proves why all colleges should have consent classes
    SAUDI ARABIA
    Donald Trump accuses Saudi Arabia of 'deception and lies' over Khashoggi killing
    Donald Trump accuses Saudi Arabia of 'deception and lies' over Khashoggi killing
    Trump says Saudi explanation of death of journalist Khashoggi is credible
    Saudi Arabia admits missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in 'fistfight' in Turkish consulate
    MICHAEL D HIGGINS
    All along the Frontline - The controversial and acrimonious race for the Ãras in 2011
    All along the Frontline - The controversial and acrimonious race for the Áras in 2011
    'A stain on our society': What the presidential candidates think about Direct Provision
    Michael D Higgins enjoys commanding lead in latest presidential opinion polls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie