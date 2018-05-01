Firefighters attacked with stones as they put out May Eve bonfires

FIREFIGHTERS IN LIMERICK responding to bonfires were attacked with stones last night.

The fire service also responded to a hoax report that a woman had gone into the River Shannon.

The crews had been attending a number of May Eve bonfires in the city when they were attacked at Crecora Avenue in the Ballinacurra area. A number of youths threw stones at the fire appliance.

Though a number of stones hit the vehicle, nobody was injured and no major damage was recorded.

In another incident, firefighters were called to a report that a woman had entered the River Shannon at Thomond Bridge. After dispatching a rescue FireSwift boat, along with gardaÃ­ and a HSE ambulance, rescuers deemed the callout a hoax.

In total, the service attended 15 bonfires, extinguishing one over safety concerns.