This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 16 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Irritated' May blasts Boris as London mayor calls for second Brexit referendum

There’s only six months to go until the UK is due to leave the EU.

By AFP Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 10,057 Views 44 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4238913
Johnson's "suicide vest" comments drew the ire of the Prime Minister
Image: Thierry Charlier AP/PA Images
Johnson's
Johnson's "suicide vest" comments drew the ire of the Prime Minister
Image: Thierry Charlier AP/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has said she was “irritated” by speculation about a leadership contest as she slammed former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, seen as her most likely challenger.

The centre-right Conservative Party’s leader said she was focused on securing a Brexit deal rather than her own future, in a BBC television interview marking the six-month countdown to Britain’s departure from the European Union.

May blasted Johnson for using “completely inappropriate” language when he described her Brexit blueprint as putting Britain in a “suicide vest”.

Asked about her plans to stay in the job, she said: “I get a little bit irritated but this debate is not about my future – this debate is about the future of the people of the UK and the future of the United Kingdom.

“That’s what I’m focused on and that’s what we should all be focused on.”

The leader added it was important to ensure “we get that good deal from the European Union which is good for people in the UK, wherever they live in the UK”.

Johnson, who quit the cabinet over May’s proposals to keep Britain close to the EU on trade, is the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed May, ahead of interior minister Sajid Javid, eurosceptic backbench leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, environment minister Michael Gove and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

May’s Conservative minority government contains a sizeable bloc of hardcore Brexiteers headed by Rees-Mogg and would likely need the support of the left-wing main opposition Labour Party, or a chunk of their MPs, to get her Brexit proposals through parliament.

Labour weighs in

Keir Starmer, Labour’s Brexit spokesman, said any EU deal must meet Labour’s key Brexit tests, which include delivering the “exact same benefits” as Britain currently has inside the single market and customs union, to win their support.

In a letter published by The Sunday Times, he said they also could not back a loosely worded agreement: “A vague political declaration would not meet those tests. Labour will not — and cannot — vote for a blind Brexit.”

Windrush anniversary Sadiq Khan wants to put the final Brexit deal to the British people. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Meanwhile London Mayor Sadiq Khan added his weight to calls for a second Brexit referendum on the outcome of Britain’s EU departure negotiations.

Writing in The Observer newspaper, he said Britain faces either a bad Brexit deal or no deal.

“They are both incredibly risky and I don’t believe Theresa May has the mandate to gamble so flagrantly with the British economy and people’s livelihoods,” he wrote.

The Labour politician said voters need to be given a new referendum.

“This means a public vote on any Brexit deal obtained by the government, or a vote on a no-deal Brexit if one is not secured, alongside the option of staying in the EU,” he wrote.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Company ordered to pay man €8,000 over his payslips never matching what he was actually paid
    64,917  36
    2
    		New poll suggests President Higgins is on course for a landslide re-election
    49,538  106
    3
    		Former BBC host Mark Lamarr charged with assault and false imprisonment
    44,493  0
    Fora
    1
    		'They're dropping like flies': Why Cork pubs have been closing in droves
    862  0
    2
    		'Progress was slow on my new bike startup – so I moved to Asia'
    333  0
    3
    		'It costs small firms thousands': Businesses say councils should be fined for axing tenders
    133  0
    The42
    1
    		Wallaby fan confronts players after loss to Argentina
    72,620  32
    2
    		As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    32,125  13
    3
    		Gold for Ireland! Sanita Puspure crowned women's single sculls world champion
    30,424  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A girl named Georgia Burgess auditioned for the X Factor and well, we're all thinking the same thing
    13,083  1
    2
    		Five words that are only ever ascribed to women
    6,926  7
    3
    		A Big Brother contestant has already been removed from the house over 'historic' offensive tweets
    5,564  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaÃ­ as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    Driver at scene of M50 collision had fake driving licence and tested positive for drugs
    DUBLIN
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    'We could have easily given up' - Blues Sisters chasing another day in the sun
    CORK
    Title dream turns to nightmare in 164 seconds as Spike O'Sullivan is floored in Sin City
    Title dream turns to nightmare in 164 seconds as Spike O'Sullivan is floored in Sin City
    Poll: Who will win today's TG4 All-Ireland senior football final - Dublin or Cork?
    'You want to win as much as you ever did, you're more nervous than you ever were'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie