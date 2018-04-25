  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McDonald responds to 'sex appeal' article: 'I'm leader of Sinn Féin based on my effort, merit, and ability'

The Sinn Féin leader said it would be helpful if the media and society recognised the real reasons behind women’s successes.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 7,508 Views 34 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3976002
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Leah Farrell
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Leah Farrell

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has dismissed that her “sex appeal” has anything to do with why she is the leader of her party.

Her comments come following the publication of a comment piece by political editor of The Irish Examiner Daniel McConnell at the weekend titled: “There’s no denying Mary Lou’s sex appeal” which has sparked some media commentary in recent days.

“… what people see in Ms McDonald is a poised, polished, privately-educated woman who can eviscerate her political rivals – male and female – with ease and who is not short of one of the rare attributes in politics – sex appeal,” states the article.

When asked if female politicians face an uphill battle in terms of the use of such terms in the media, McDonald said:

I am the leader of the third largest party in this State and growing, the largest political party island-wide. I am the leader by a dint of effort, merit, ability, I hope.
But in the final instance, because of the support and confidence that the Sinn Féin membership both north and south has in me.

She added that such commentary about female politicians is not helpful.

“I think it wold be very helpful if people in the commentoriate and in society in general just recognised that those are the basis by which women in any walk in life, but in particular in public life, that is the basis you progress and none other.”

The Irish Examiner article also gave a description of McDonald and Vincent Browne discussing Brexit at a meeting in Drumcondra.

Instead, her poise intact, she sat confidently, smiled and joked with Browne, toyed with him in fact in a flirtatious and playful way. As they sat beside each other at the top table, she nudged him with her elbow, she tapped his hand playfully, all subtly saying to the quizmaster and to the room, that she was in charge. It was intoxicating.”

The article provoked criticism on social media, and prompted opinion writer Colette Browne to pen an op-ed on Tuesday in The Irish Independent newspaper in which she questioned whether such commentary would be levelled at a male politician.

“If a male politician enjoyed a bit of banter, would he be labelled flirty or coquettish?” asked Browne. Commenting on the article, TheJournal.ie’s sister website, DailyEdge said:

“Mary Lou McDonald is an established politician and the President of Sinn Féin. It wasn’t her looks that got her to that position and to title this piece with such a headline is pretty insulting and boring. It’s 2018. We should be talking about male and female politicians equally.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Trainee garda faces deportation after investigation exposes his sham marriage
90,530  123
2
British judge rules that terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans can't be taken to Italy for treatment
85,709  135
3
Ulster Bank: 'Human error' caused cash to disappear from some accounts
70,536  80
Fora
1
JD Wetherspoon's huge Dublin city centre pub is due to open by Christmas
690  0
2
The car market is 'shrouded in uncertainty' as imports outpace new registrations
627  0
3
'I used to be scared to say no - I had to learn how to stand up to senior people'
217  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Roma, Champions League semi-final
47,696  61
2
Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar
36,363  27
3
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
32,722  111
DailyEdge
1
Ireland's county mottos have been revealed and some of them are gas
10,417  3
2
Avicii's family have released a statement following his death
9,610  0
3
Irish people on Twitter are sharing the most important things they learned from Home Ec
6,836  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
COURTS
Council forced to spend â¬7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after rape abuse ended
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
Two men charged after €248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
Missing Chinese man found safe and well in Dublin
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie