This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who drowned after being thrown overboard had his lifejacket deflate while he was in water

A second man entering the water to try save the first could have resulted in a double tragedy, the MCIB said.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 10,476 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4222113
Image: seanm
Image: seanm

THE DEFLATION OF a crew member’s lifejacket was a “major impediment” to his survival when he was thrown overboard off the south-west coast, the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) has found.

Additionally, a second crew member put himself at risk when he jumped into the water to try save the first man without any lifeline, the MCBI said.

The probe looked into the fatal incident that happened when the FV Cu Na Mara fishing trawler was out to sea around nautical miles west of Slea Head on 30 June 2016.

In the process of transferring over an attachment of nets from the net drum to its towing winch, one of the crew members got into difficulty, went over the stern and into the water.

Despite attempts from the captain and other crew members to rescue the man, he died shortly after being brought back onboard.

The ship had departed Dingle the night before to fish for prawns.

When the crew member was attempting to unclip attachments to the net drum, he got into difficulties, lost his balance and fell into the water.

“He may have struck his head on the clump weight as he fell,” the MCIB said.

It estimated that he could have fallen anywhere between 1.5m and 6.5 metres into the water. He’d been wearing a hard hat, boots, oilskins and a lifejacket which inflated when he hit the water.

Another crew member immediately shouted “man overboard” and efforts got under way to bring him to safety with a lifebuoy thrown into the water.

These efforts, however, were “frantic and haphazard”, the MCIB said. 

The man managed to kick off his boots and made strenuous attempts to reach the buoy but wasn’t able to. A second lifebuoy was thrown but at this stage his lifejacket had deflated. 

The crew member who raised the alarm then jumped in and swam to the man, grabbing hold of him and the second lifebuoy. 

The rest of the crew were able to haul the pair back aboard but, despite administering first aid and emergency oxygen, they were unable to save the man. 

The MCIB said: “The deflation of the PFD [lifejacket] had a major negative impact in the sequence of events and the outcome.”

It said it appeared that steel wires protruding from ropes had punctured the air containment bladder of the lifejacket.

The MCIB also said that the second crew member entering the water without a lifeline of his own could have resulted in another fatality.

“The ensuing rescue attempts by the Skipper and the remaining crew were hampered by a number of factors, such as the sea state, the inability to get to him quickly enough whilst his head was above water, and the inability to get a purchase on his unconscious body and lift him up out of the water and onto the deck,” it said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    20,531  34
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin's Sytorus has secured €1.7m to help companies keep up with data protection rules
    48  0
    The42
    1
    		Wilf Zaha makes 'substantial financial contribution' to Crystal Palace Ladies FC
    10,008  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Irish vintage shop Nine Crows announced that it's officially joining forces with Topshop
    2,494  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    HOUSING
    'It could be a turning moment in the crisis': Major housing rally to take place outside DÃ¡il in October
    'It could be a turning moment in the crisis': Major housing rally to take place outside Dáil in October
    Varadkar understands why people might be 'sceptical' that Fine Gael can solve the homeless crisis
    Acting classes ruled out at FG think-in, but party to talk gender pay gap and Budget
    IRELAND
    All Blacks to return to Dublin in 2021, with Wallabies and Boks to come in 2020
    All Blacks to return to Dublin in 2021, with Wallabies and Boks to come in 2020
    'Trump's mood and tone on his Irish visit will be shaped by what happens the week before'
    12 beautiful photos of trees around Ireland at the turn of autumn

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie