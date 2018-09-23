This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister says 200 new social housing units stalled due to construction firm examinership will be delivered

A number of subcontractors have complained that they have not been paid for their work on the State-funded projects.

By Christina Finn Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 7:45 AM
32 minutes ago 2,582 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4247680
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE CONSTRUCTION OF 190 new social housing units, which have stalled due to MDY Construction entering examinership, will be completed, according to Minister of State for Housing and Local Government, John Paul Phelan. 

Last week, concerns about the financial situation of the company, which has a number of State contracts, were raised. 

The construction company, which has since been placed into examinership, was involved in building state-funded social and affordable housing projects in Wicklow, Kildare and Dublin. 

Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh said Cherry Orchard residents are particularly disappointed, as it had been expected they could move into the houses very soon. 

Social houses stalled 

Of the 72 units to be constructed on the Cherry Orchard site, 36 are completed and 36 are under construction and were due to be completed by November 2018.

The minister said he could not give a commitment that the homes will be occupied this week, said he would try and establish from the local authority when people can expect to move in.

“I understand the sense of hope for a family who have been on a housing list for a long time. They know the house they are supposed to get, but this suddenly happens and they do not know when they can move in. It is certainly not a position the government supports in any way. Those 36 houses should be occupied as soon as possible,” he said. 

Work on another site at Kilbride Lane, in Bray, in which 42 social houses  has also come to a halt. A total of 42 social houses were being built on Kilbride Lane in Bray that are currently under construction. The developers have encountered financial difficulties which have resulted in work ceasing on the critical housing project

While concerns over construction on the building sites stalling, worries have also been raised about a high number of subcontractors working on site who have complained that they have not been paid. 

Minister Phelan said the situation is ”unfortunate and regrettable for all concerned”.

He explained that the contracting body in each case is either the local authority or the approved housing body responsible for the project delivery, and they are dealing directly with the issues arising from the main contractor discontinuing construction work on these sites.

Promise houses will be delivered

“Without question, these projects will be completed in full and as soon as possible. Despite the risk of delays arising, we have seen in situations where this has happened with social housing projects before that local authorities and housing associations have done all the due diligence needed and completed the projects. That is what will happen with these projects,” he said. 

The minister said it local authorities and approved housing bodies have secured the sites and legal and financial issues are being addressed. The Department of Housing is keeping in close contact with them in order to facilitate the earliest possible recommencement and completion of all the houses, he added. 

He said the sites will not become “ghost estates”.

This is simply not the case. As I have said, we intend that these projects will be completed as soon as possible and that the social housing homes will be made available to the people who need them, fully complete and built to the usual high quality we have seen with the social housing developments being completed each month.
The provision by the minister of the funding and support necessary to complete these projects will not be an issue. Local authorities and housing associations know that and they are taking the necessary steps to handle the challenge as a matter of urgency and to move the projects forward.

Ó Snodaigh many subcontractors have taken all of their equipment and left the sites, due to not being paid. 

Subcontractors unpaid

The government needs to end the continuous abuse of subcontractors, he said.

Earlier this year, subcontractors working on State-funded school projects were left unpaid after Carillion, a major construction company, went bust. Education Minister Richard Bruton said the government had no role to play in ensuring subcontractors were paid.

“Here again we have workers and subcontractors with no wages and no income, which will cause other financial difficulties, if not collapses of small companies. This needs to be borne in mind,” said Ó Snodaigh. 

One subcontractor told TheJournal.ie it is owed in excess of €300,000, and said other subcontractors are owed similar amounts.

They said the government needs to step in, stating that subcontractors are going to lose out. This subcontractor said it has tried to contact Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and Dublin City Council over their concerns, but has yet to hear back. 

“Did the government not check that they had sufficient funds behind them to follow through on these projects?” they asked.

Another said they on one project they are owed over €150,000 and have only received €50,000 to date. They said no one wants to be accountable for the subcontractors, adding that they should be allowed remove their property from the homes if they do not receive payment. 

Another subcontractor removed its scaffolding from an MDY site for 32 houses at Dunmurray Rise, Bishopsland, County Kildare this week, amid fears that they will not be paid the €140,000 owed to them. 

 Phelan said the point raised about subcontractors “is a valid one” adding that there have been other examples nationally in recent times where subcontractors have been “left high and dry following the collapse of larger construction businesses”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'May's finest hour': Here's what the UK papers are making of May's speech
    78,308  115
    2
    		Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    49,906  45
    3
    		House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    46,770  228
    Fora
    1
    		Nap areas, meatball mounds and a 'tornado' vending machine - behind the scenes at Ikea
    441  0
    2
    		How planners can stop Ireland from turning into an island of zombie towns and villages
    209  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus is building a multimillion-euro training centre - but some staff's future is unclear
    75  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's the only assistant who gets this much publicity. It’s bonkers' - Mick McCarthy on Saipan and Roy Keane
    35,799  124
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    23,671  21
    3
    		Awesome Aki and Carty class ensures Connacht dominate Scarlets
    22,053  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Vogue Williams Ireland's answer to Louis Theroux?
    11,768  10
    2
    		Gemma Collins, Rosie Connolly and Victoria Beckham ...it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,510  0
    3
    		9 thoughts I had when freaking out over the video for Stay by Shakespear's Sister as a kid
    4,172  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    GARDAí
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬1.2 million in cash
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    DUBLIN
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    CORK
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie