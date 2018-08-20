This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 20 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Measles cases reach record high across Europe

Over 41,000 children and adults in Europe have been infected with measles in the first six months of 2018.

By Aoife Barry Monday 20 Aug 2018, 4:34 PM
16 minutes ago 713 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4191505
Image: Shutterstock/Gabdrakipova Dilyara
Image: Shutterstock/Gabdrakipova Dilyara

THE RATE OF measles infections across Europe has reached a record high.

That’s according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which said today that over 41 000 children and adults in the WHO European Region have been infected with measles in the first six months of 2018.

It said that the total number for this period far exceeds the 12-month totals reported for every other year this decade.

So far, the highest annual total for measles cases between 2010 and 2017 was 23 927 for 2017, and the lowest was 5273 for 2016. Monthly country reports also indicate that at least 37 people have died due to measles so far this year.

Earlier this month, a warning was issued by the HSE  after five more people contracted measles in Dublin. This followed on from two adults and two children contracting the illness at the start of August.

People at increased risk of getting measles are those who are not fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine or who have not had measles in the past.

The WHO is calling on countries to impress on people the importance of immunisation.

“Following the decade’s lowest number of cases in 2016, we are seeing a dramatic increase in infections and extended outbreaks,” said Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

We call on all countries to immediately implement broad, context-appropriate measures to stop further spread of this disease. Good health for all starts with immunisation, and as long as this disease is not eliminated we are failing to live up to our Sustainable Development Goal commitments.

1,000 infections

Seven countries in Europe and the WHO European region have seen over 1000 infections in children and adults this year (France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine).

The WHO said that Ukraine has been the hardest hit, with over 23,000 people affected. Measles-related deaths have been reported in all of these countries, with Serbia reporting the highest number of 14.

In addition, according to the latest assessment by the European Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination (RVC), released today, 43 of the Region’s 53 Member States have interrupted the endemic spread of measles and 42 have interrupted rubella (based on 2017 reporting).

But the RVC expressed concerns about inadequate disease surveillance and low immunisation coverage in some countries. It concluded that chains of measles transmission continued for more than 12 months in some countries that had interrupted the endemic spread of the disease, reverting their status back to endemic.

“This partial setback demonstrates that every person who is not immune remains vulnerable no matter where they live, and every country must keep pushing to increase coverage and close immunity gaps, even after achieving interrupted or eliminated status,” said Dr Nedret Emiroglu, Director of the Division of Health Emergencies and Communicable Diseases at the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

Contagious

The WHO said that as the measles virus is exceptionally contagiou, to prevent outbreaks, at least 95% immunisation coverage with two doses of measles-containing vaccine is needed every year in every community. Also needed are efforts to reach children, adolescents and adults who missed routine vaccination in the past.

It said that while immunisation coverage with two doses of measles-containing vaccine increased from 88% of eligible children in the region in 2016 to 90% in 2017, large disparities at the local level persist. Some communities report over 95% coverage, and others below 70%.

WHO is working closely with member states on the issues.

“At this midterm juncture for the European Vaccine Action Plan, we must celebrate our achievements while not losing sight of those who are still vulnerable and whose protection requires our urgent and ongoing attention,” concluded Dr Jakab. “We can stop this deadly disease. But we will not succeed unless everyone plays their part: to immunize their children, themselves, their patients, their populations – and also to remind others that vaccination saves lives.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Really shocking': Motorists use deceased parents' permits to park in disabled bays
    34,465  65
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think secondary school set you up well for your working life?
    58  0
    The42
    1
    		Schmidt says there's 'absolutely' still scope for a World Cup bolter to emerge
    15,724  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kevin Spacey's latest film, Billionaire Boys Club, took in just €110 on its opening night
    2,919  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    Man arrested for driving on Dublin's Grafton Street over legal alcohol limit
    Appeal for information after man (60s) dies after being stabbed in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Man in his 20s arrested after cash and drugs bust in Drimnagh
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway city
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie