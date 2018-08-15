This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 15 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hospital inspections: Trainee doctors left unsupervised and male interns getting preferential treatment

The Medical Council has published its findings from inspections at nine hospitals in the south, west and north-west.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 1:58 PM
7 minutes ago 347 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4182236
Image: Shutterstock/Lighthunter
Image: Shutterstock/Lighthunter

THE MEDICAL COUNCIL has published a set of reports into inspections carried out at nine hospitals, and found deficiencies in specialist training standards across the two hospital groups involved.

Issues identified by the Medical Council inspectors included interns being asked to perform duties above their grade, trainees left unsupervised when a consultant was absent for a week, allegations of bullying and, in one site, male interns reporting receiving preferential treatment from nurses, compared to that of their female colleagues.

The inspections were conducted by the statutory body at the Saolta Hospital Group – at Galway University Hospital, Letterkenny UH, Portiuncula UH and Sligo UH – and the South/South West Hospital Group – at University Hospital Kerry, South Tipperary General Hospital, Mercy UH, Cork UH and UH Waterford.

The purpose of the inspections was to assess if and how each clinical training site was complying with Medical Council standards.

Úna Rourke, director of education, training and professionalism at the Medical Council said that although the nine hospitals were for the most part at least partially compliant, “numerous similar issues arose across many of the clinical training sites”.

She said: “These issues, such as allegations of bullying, a lack of respect shown to trainees and lack of protected time, are widely known and are repeatedly highlighted in other ways.”

The issue of protected time – where the intern or trainee focuses exclusively on training and education – was raised at all nine hospitals and the Medical Council said that delivery of services is repeatedly prioritised over education due to a “lack of resources”.

Other issues identified included trainees taking consent when unqualified or untrained, interns being heavily involved in basic administrative and medical procedures rather than training, and bullying claims that went unchallenged.

Poor or no WiFi access was also an issue raised at a number of sites.

In all, Saolta was 7% non-compliant in specialist training standards, and at least partially compliant in intern training standards. For the South/South West group, 3% of intern standards were non-compliant while 8% was non-compliant.

Dr Rita Doyle, Medical Council president, added: “Interns and NCHDs (non consultant hospital doctors) must have the resources required to allow them to treat their patients and to develop their skills while furthering their education.

When doctors are overworked without appropriate rest periods and breaks this can lead to an impact on their physical and mental wellbeing and, in turn, could become a patient safety issue.

You can view the individual reports here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Immense tragedy' - At least 30 dead after large section of motorway bridge collapses in Italy
    101,923  46
    2
    		Gardaí are tracking the movements of a convicted rapist linked to Deirdre Jacob murder
    81,574  53
    3
    		Body of young man found in Dublin
    41,911  5
    Fora
    1
    		'I was an oyster farmer, a bouncer, a milkman, a janitor - it all helped get me to where I am today'
    1,092  0
    2
    		Homebase plans to close three Irish stores as its new owners slice costs
    471  0
    3
    		A probe into FBD's boss has 'cast an unwelcome shadow' - despite coming up clear
    342  0
    The42
    1
    		'This is disgusting': Italy defender issues plea after narrowly avoiding Genoa bridge tragedy
    32,583  2
    2
    		Disappointment for Celtic as Rodgers' men dumped out of Champions League
    32,079  81
    3
    		'We don't want to take the medals off because then you're back to reality'
    30,344  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 of the best (and worst) outfits people have worn while collecting their LC results over the last 35 years
    14,128  11
    2
    		Samantha Mumba has repeatedly turned down six figure offers to go on a certain reality TV show
    7,184  2
    3
    		Dear Fifi: Am I bad at sex?
    6,027  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    'Serious concerns' over missing 53-year-old man last seen in Dublin city centre
    'Serious concerns' over missing 53-year-old man last seen in Dublin city centre
    The Deirdre Jacob case - from missing person file to murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    DUBLIN
    Man (20) charged in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre
    Man (20) charged in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre
    Activists occupying vacant property in Dublin 'still committed to action' despite a legal threat
    Airbnb accused of turning villages into 'holiday resorts' as it reveals 640,000 Irish summer visitors
    PHOENIX PARK
    HSE emergency chief: 'We're not saying there will be deaths but we're planning for that eventuality'
    HSE emergency chief: 'We're not saying there will be deaths but we're planning for that eventuality'
    The Papal Cross, the Claddagh ring and 3,000 singers: Behind-the-scenes as the Phoenix Park gets ready for Pope Francis
    Chairs of the faithful: Commemorative Pope Francis seats go on sale ahead of Phoenix Park mass

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie