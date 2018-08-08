This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 8 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tokyo medical school admits it altered tests to keep women out

“We betrayed the public trust.”

By AFP Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 1:15 PM
1 hour ago 5,506 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4169659
Image: Shutterstock/Roongroj Sookjai
Image: Shutterstock/Roongroj Sookjai

A TOKYO MEDICAL school has admitted entrance test scores for female applicants were routinely altered to keep women out and apologised for the discrimination after a probe.

“We betrayed the public trust. We want to sincerely apologise for this,” Tokyo Medical University managing director Tetsuo Yukioka told reporters as he bowed deeply.

Such alterations “should never happen,” added Keisuke Miyazawa, vice president of the university, pledging next year’s entrance exams would be fair without giving further details.

Japanese media last week reported that the university had for years been lowering the scores of female applicants in order to keep the ratio of women in the school at 30% or lower.

Initial reports suggested the practice dated to 2011, but a probe conducted after the reports found the alterations started as early as 2006, Kyodo News reported Tuesday.

The scandal was uncovered by investigators looking into claims the university padded the scores of an education ministry bureaucrat’s son to help him gain admission, and local media said other instances had been discovered where individual entrance test scores were revised upwards, suggesting favouritism.

But female applicant test scores meanwhile were lowered across the board.

The manipulation was “nothing but discrimination against women,” said one of the lawyers hired by the university to investigate the alterations, speaking at a press conference yesterday.

Sources told local media the discrimination was the result of a view that women would not be reliable doctors after graduation.

“Women often quit after graduating and becoming a doctor, when they get married and have a child,” one source told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper when it broke the story last week.

In 2018, the ratio of women accepted to the medical school after the first round of tests was 14.5%, compared with 18.9% for men.

In the second and final test stage, just 2.9% of female applicants were admitted, compared with 8.8% of male applicants.

The story has caused outrage in Japan, with women’s empowerment minister Seiko Noda calling the practice “disturbing.”

“It’s extremely disturbing if the university didn’t let women pass the exams because they think it’s hard to work with female doctors,” public broadcaster NHK quoted her saying Tuesday.

Japanese women are highly educated in general but the country’s notoriously long work hours force many out of the workplace when they start families.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made “womenomics” — or boosting women’s participation in the workplace and promoting women to senior positions — a priority, but the pace of progress has been slow.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí believe woman is using a national supermarket chain she works at to launder heroin cash
80,929  47
2
Elon Musk sends Tesla stock price soaring with a tweet
41,188  40
3
'Day of reckoning' for globally popular weedkiller Roundup as €344 million cancer trial comes to a head
40,939  1
Fora
1
An NCT worker sacked for telling a customer to 'f**k off' has lost an unfair dismissal claim
1,010  0
2
Here are Ireland's most – and least – popular holiday destinations
533  0
3
After bagging €118m in funding, this ag-tech firm is building a Meath research hub
301  0
The42
1
'I knew I had strength there and I used it': Thomas Barr finishes strong to power into European final
26,241  10
2
'I’ve never heard Amhrán na bhFiann rendered as passionately as those Irish Liverpool fans sang You’ll Never Walk Alone'
19,315  29
3
'The turning point': Ex-Ireland rugby international played a key role in World Cup success
17,911  6
DailyEdge
1
People are sharing their most awkward moments with the #WhyImSingle hashtag
5,946  0
2
20 times you and Scott Disick were the exact same person living the exact same life
5,820  0
3
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby is getting absolutely roasted over her latest tattoo
4,517  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Policing Authority: 'There is a failure to conduct testing at serious and fatal collisions'
Policing Authority: 'There is a failure to conduct testing at serious and fatal collisions'
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
HEALTH
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
Minister on bishop's comments: 'Contraception is fact of life now for women'
Man loses bid to leave nursing home, is made ward of court
DUBLIN
Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling on pro-LGBT priest to to be disinvited from Dublin papal event
Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling on pro-LGBT priest to to be disinvited from Dublin papal event
Gardaí believe woman is using a national supermarket chain she works at to launder heroin cash
'Housing for All' - Activists occupy vacant property in central Dublin
EARTHQUAKE
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake rises to 131
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake rises to 131
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
'Everyone was screaming... it was so scary': Irish woman caught up in Indonesia earthquake

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie