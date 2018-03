Daniel was on the side of the TrÃ³caire box six years ago - now, he wants to be a doctor

THE TRÓCAIRE BOX has been a staple in Irish schools and household for years.

But what happens afterwards to the young boys and girls whose faces are displayed on the donation boxes?

For 2012′s Lent campaign, Daniel Okweng from Northern Uganda was chosen to appear on the collection box. He and his family had been forced from their homes due to a decades-long civil war that had claimed an estimated 100,000 civilian lives and displaced more than 1.5 million people.



Returning home from the refugee camps was a struggle for Daniel’s family. Their homes and property had been destroyed.

As our video shows, six years after Daniel appeared on the Trócaire box, life has changed completely – for the better.

