Daniel was on the side of the TrÃ³caire box six years ago - now, he wants to be a doctor

THE TRÃ“CAIRE BOX has been a staple in Irish schools and household for years.

But what happens afterwards to the young boys and girls whose faces are displayed on the donation boxes?

For 2012â€²s Lent campaign, Daniel Okweng from Northern Uganda was chosen to appear on the collection box. He and his family had been forced from their homes due to a decades-long civil war that had claimed an estimated 100,000 civilian lives and displaced more than 1.5 million people.



Returning home from the refugee camps was a struggle for Danielâ€™s family. Their homes and property had been destroyed.

As our video shows, six years after Daniel appeared on the TrÃ³caire box, life has changed completely â€“ for the better.

