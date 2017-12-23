  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 24 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blood Bikes: These riders will be working 24/7 over Christmas to help those who need it

Blood Bikes East, a volunteer courier service of elite bikers transporting urgent medical supplies, will be working 24/7 over the Christmas period to make sure they are there when people need them.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 23 Dec 2017, 9:00 PM
15 hours ago 8,295 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3756201
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Subscribe for more videos

SINCE BEING ESTABLISHED in 2012, Blood Bikes East has performed more than 11,000 runs of urgent medical samples and supplies. And all for free.

“No one gets paid for any of the services they provide,” says Paddy Crawford, chairman of the organisation. “It’s just a way that we can all give back to our community.”

The charity has six high-spec motorbikes, on call outside working hours, to make crucial deliveries (primarily blood samples but also all manner of other medical supplies) either between or to hospitals in the greater Dublin area.

Over the Christmas to New Year period in 2016 they completed over 150 callouts – and provided 24/7 cover for the whole period.

While its drivers can never know what to expect for 2017, they will be there to work through the festive season.

“When there’s a service like ours at play,” says committee member Denver Breslin, “it’s putting the savings straight back into frontline patient care.”

Read: ‘An indispensable service you may never have heard of just completed its 10,000th delivery’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A photographer came across this tiny nativity in an old phonebox while passing through Roscommon
55,696  27
2
'I work because they are lonely': Sex workers describe the dangers of the trade at Christmas
53,322  90
3
Separated father: 'I will spend Christmas on my own, not seeing my children'
45,199  186
Fora
1
'We had kids and a mortgage, so when sales slowed my wife was pulling her hair out'
262  0
2
How evergreen, tearjerker Christmas ads tap into our 'primal programming'
54  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leicester City v Manchester United, Premier League
36,287  42
2
'I don't think I would get a good reception if I went back to the club and that is disappointing'
32,757  3
3
Six-try Connacht blow Ulster away to end year with record win
25,848  45
DailyEdge.ie
1
The 64 absolute best Irish tweets of 2017
9,336  0
2
Choose something from the biscuit tin and we'll tell you what to watch on Netflix this weekend
7,844  0
3
The man from *that* BBC interview shared a lovely family Christmas message and the photo is just the best
5,666  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been in area during alleged Dublin assault
Gardaí want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been in area during alleged Dublin assault
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well
Man assaulted by intruder in aggravated burglary in Cork
DUBLIN
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
'I work because they are lonely': Sex workers describe the dangers of the trade at Christmas
Blood Bikes: These riders will be working 24/7 over Christmas to help those who need it
LEO VARADKAR
Government ends year on a high with satisfaction rate boost
Government ends year on a high with satisfaction rate boost
Trump and Prince Charles got the most expensive gifts from the Taoiseach this year
Ireland to give more money towards Yemen crisis as Irish aid set to jump next year
CHRISTMAS
'It can be a rough time': How comedian Sarah Millican is helping people who spend Christmas alone
'It can be a rough time': How comedian Sarah Millican is helping people who spend Christmas alone
Cooking a turkey? Here's how to make sure you avoid getting food poisoning
Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world? Here are a few options

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie