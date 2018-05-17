  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 17 May, 2018
After days of speculation, Meghan Markle confirms her father won't be attending royal wedding

A statement was released today.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 17 May 2018, 11:59 AM
1 hour ago 6,996 Views 22 Comments
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Nottingham Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Source: M6027D

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS confirmed that her father will not be attending her royal wedding to Prince Harry this weekend.

The US actress’s family members have been subjected to intense tabloid scrutiny in the lead-up the wedding, but none more so than her father Thomas Markle.

There had been speculation that he would not be attending the wedding, but that was confirmed today. In a statement issued by Kensington Palace, Markle said that she has always cared for her father and hopes he can be given “the space he needs to focus on his health”.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Thomas Markle had suffered a heart attack. The news came after it was reported he had posed for paparazzi photos in the UK.

The images, showing him being measured for a suit and admiring a photo of the future royal couple on his computer, sold for $100,000 (€83,000) according to tabloid the Daily Mirror.

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is divorced from her father, a retired Hollywood lighting director.

