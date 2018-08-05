This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Melania backs NBA star LeBron James hours after after Trump tweets insult

LeBron James told journalist Don Lemon that he “would never sit across” from Trump.

By Associated Press Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 8:06 AM
39 minutes ago 5,959 Views 12 Comments
LeBron James and Melania Trump
US FIRST LADY Melania Trump has stepped away from her husband’s criticism of NBA star LeBron James to compliment his work on behalf of children and even offer to visit his school for at-risk children.

“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today,” Mrs Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement.

The statement’s tone was in stark contrast to US president Donald Trump’s tweet on Friday night following James’ appearance on CNN in which he told journalist Don Lemon that he “would never sit across” from Trump, whom James has criticized in the past.

The interview took place at James’ “I Promise” school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted in a swipe at a news network he often derides.

“He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

While many former and current professional athletes jumped to James’ defence, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman noted that the First Lady’s Be Best initiative for children promoted “the importance of responsible online behaviour” as well as their well-being and healthy living.

“Her platform centres around visiting organisations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron,” Grisham said.

Melania Trump has stood apart from her husband’s views before.

In June, when migrant families entering the US illegally were being separated at the US-Mexico border under Trump administration policies, she said through her spokeswoman that she “hated” to see the separations and that she believed the US needed to be a country that “follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart”.

