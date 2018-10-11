This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Melania Trump says she may be the world's 'most bullied' person

The US First Lady said in an interview with ABC News that she could certainly be “one of them, if you really see what people saying about me”.

By AFP Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 10:18 PM
14 minutes ago 2,609 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4281824
Melania Trump during a visit to the historical Giza Pyramids site near Cairo. 6 Oct
Image: Carolyn Kaster via PA Images
Melania Trump during a visit to the historical Giza Pyramids site near Cairo. 6 Oct
Melania Trump during a visit to the historical Giza Pyramids site near Cairo. 6 Oct
Image: Carolyn Kaster via PA Images

WHEN ASKED IN an interview why she chose cyberbullying as a pet cause, Melania Trump had a surprising answer.

“I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world,” Melania Trump told ABC News in an interview that took place during her trip this month to Africa.

When pressed, the US First Lady said that she could certainly be “one of them, if you really see what people saying about me”.

That, she said, is “why my ‘Be Best’ initiative is focusing on social media and online behaviour”. 

ABC released clips of the interview ahead of a longer piece set to air Friday.

The 48-year-old former model may be smarting from online and press mockery for her attire during last week’s trip to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

Her use of a white pith helmet while on safari in Kenya drew comparisons to a 19th-century colonial administrator.

At her final stop in Egypt, she wore white pants, a pleated white shirt and a black tie with a beige jacket – with comparisons to Michael Jackson, fictional character Carmen Sandiego, and the French archaeologist villain in the first Indiana Jones movie.

In rare comments to the press before departing Egypt Trump said she wanted “to talk about my trip and not what I wear”. 

But it’s impossible not to talk about Melania Trump without noticing her attire.

In June she raised eyebrows when she visited an immigrant children’s shelter in Texas wearing a trench coat with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” emblazoned on the back.

Earlier, in August 2017, she departed the White House to visit Hurricane Harvey flood victims sporting stiletto heels – but later in Texas appeared wearing white sneakers.

Despite the catty online comments, Trump said that her time in the White House has been positive.

“I am enjoying it. I really love to live in the Washington and the White House,” she told ABC.

Trump also said that she would support her husband – who has a long history of using Twitter to demean and belittle his opponents, sometimes using sexist language – if he wants to run for a second term as US president.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    104,602  72
    2
    		Storm Callum is due to hit Ireland tonight with high winds ... here's everything you need to know
    89,143  47
    3
    		Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for €700/month, removed from website
    67,773  62
    Fora
    1
    		Paddy Cosgrave says he'll move Moneyconf from Dublin if there's another falling out with officials
    559  0
    2
    		‘When RTÉ said they wanted us on the Toy Show, I rang my wife and cried down the phone’
    288  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus's CEO will step down in the new year to 'pursue other interests'
    229  0
    The42
    1
    		Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    29,449  28
    2
    		Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    13,586  57
    3
    		'Change before change is needed': Sea swims, saunas and stretching giving Ringrose the edge
    13,113  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Channing Tatum and Jessie J were dropping hints about their relationship all over the place
    11,218  1
    2
    		Finding Joy finally landed, but how did the nation take to Amy Huberman's latest role?
    7,940  3
    3
    		Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard responded perfectly to a 'kinky threesome' email ... it's The Dredge
    4,476  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Bank-appointed receiver launches court proceedings against 'campaigners' occupying a property on Pearse Street
    Bank-appointed receiver launches court proceedings against 'campaigners' occupying a property on Pearse Street
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    Man (54) was 'savagely beaten' and stripped following drunken row over a cigarette, murder trial hears
    GARDAí
    Charleton says gardaÃ­ need 'complete turn-around in attitude' and some are 'crying out for leadership'
    Charleton says gardaí need 'complete turn-around in attitude' and some are 'crying out for leadership'
    Children went 'missing' from Tusla care home more than 100 times in twelve-month period
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    COURT
    Man and woman jailed in UK after toddler severely mauled by dog
    Man and woman jailed in UK after toddler severely mauled by dog
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    LEO VARADKAR
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    Breen invited Naughten to dinner at McCourt's house at broadband bidder's request
    'It was not a lazy dodging': Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald vindicated by Charleton report

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie