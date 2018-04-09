Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot men jumping into a car outside Dublin shop

TWO MEN HAVE appeared before court his morning in connection with a robbery at a shop in Chapelizod shortly before 7pm last night.

Gardaí responding to reports of the incident saw two men, one armed with what appeared to be a machete, run from the shop jump into a waiting car.

The car was stopped and three occupants, one man in his 30s and two in their 20s, were arrested. Cash and weapons were also recovered.

All three were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

Two of the men appeared in court this morning.