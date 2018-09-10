Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized €52,000 worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs in Waterford.

Gardaí stopped a car at Grannagh, Waterford on Friday.

Following a search of the car two buckets of loose suspected D10 (benzodiazepines) and a box of prescription drugs, all subject to analysis, were seized.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of €52,000, according to gardaí.

Four men – one aged 25, two aged 26, and one aged 29 – were arrested in connection with the investigation. They were detained at Waterford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A second car was also seized in a nearby location.

The four detained men have since been released without charge. A file will not be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.