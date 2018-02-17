Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary

TWO MEN HAVE been assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Sometime after 5pm on Thursday evening, a man and a woman entered a flat on Connsbrook Avenue and assaulted the two men.

The female was armed with a baseball bat and the male had what is believed to be a wheel brace.

They assaulted one of the two men and when the second man tried to intervene he was assaulted too.

The man and the woman then fled the scene.

PSNI detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner is asking anyone with information to contact police at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch quoting reference 1289 15/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.