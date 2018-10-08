This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan Oâ€™Driscoll murder

Aidan O’Driscoll, a former Real IRA chief, was killed in December 2016.

By GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha Monday 8 Oct 2018, 10:14 AM
1 hour ago 5,291 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4273680
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

TWO MEN ARE due in court today charged in connection with the murder of Aidan Oâ€™Driscoll in Cork two years ago.

The former Real IRA chief was shot from behind on Old Commons Road, Blackpool, Cork at about 5pm on Wednesday 7 December 2016.

The men, aged 24 and 32 years old, are scheduled to appear before the Special Criminal Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

Both males were arrested this morning in the Cork area.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss her beyond words': Cervical Check campaigner Emma Mhic MhathÃºna dies aged 37
    128,209  155
    2
    		It's all gone wrong for Emmanuel Macron
    49,074  36
    3
    		20 killed in New York state car crash after wedding limo slams into pedestrians
    44,557  17
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin's new bus plan isn't perfect - but it shouldn't be a political football
    682  0
    2
    		'It's just too slow to hire in Dublin': Why Boxever is looking outside Ireland for recruits
    526  0
    3
    		Tourism officials have quietly overhauled Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    185  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League
    41,693  18
    2
    		All-Ireland club champions Cuala dumped out in Dublin semi-final by Dalo's Kilmacud
    34,120  15
    3
    		Walters: 'I felt sorry for Stephen, because it wasn't his fault how it happened'
    24,572  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 of the most miserable properties on the Dublin rental market this October
    12,354  5
    2
    		Here, what's the story with milia, AKA those little bumps you can get around your eyes?
    6,988  0
    3
    		Which Irish Influencer Are You?
    4,251  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    Split between Donegal and Fermanagh, the future of this village hangs in the balance
    Appeal after reports of Belfast robbery involving two hammer-wielding Halloween masked men
    GARDAÃ­
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    GardaÃ­ appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and â‚¬60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    CORK
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan Oâ€™Driscoll murder
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan Oâ€™Driscoll murder
    Girl seriously injured in Cork after firework exploded in her hand
    All-Ireland intermediate finalists Cork and Down lead the way in 2018 Soaring Stars nominations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie