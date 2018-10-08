Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan Oâ€™Driscoll murder

TWO MEN ARE due in court today charged in connection with the murder of Aidan Oâ€™Driscoll in Cork two years ago.

The former Real IRA chief was shot from behind on Old Commons Road, Blackpool, Cork at about 5pm on Wednesday 7 December 2016.

The men, aged 24 and 32 years old, are scheduled to appear before the Special Criminal Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

Both males were arrested this morning in the Cork area.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.