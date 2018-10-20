This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mission to discovery the mysteries of Mercury blasts off

The BepiColombo blasted off from French Guiana earlier today.

By AFP Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 2:32 PM
30 minutes ago 849 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4296859
Image: Stephane Corvaja/DPA/PA Images
Image: Stephane Corvaja/DPA/PA Images

IS MERCURY’S CORE liquid or solid, and why – on the smallest planet in our solar system – is it so big? What can the planet closest to the Sun tell us about how our solar system came into being?

An unmanned European-Japanese space mission, dubbed BepiColombo, blasted off early this morning from French Guiana, to probe these and other mysteries.

“BepiColombo is coming like a white knight with better and more precise data,” said Alain Doressoundiram, an astronomer at the Paris Observatory.

“To understand how Earth was formed, we need to understand how all rocky planets formed,” including Venus and Mars, he told AFP.

“Mercury stands apart and we don’t know why.”

First, however, the suite of instruments on board the Ariane 5 rocket will have to travel seven years and nine million kilometres to reach their destination.

In a statement after the launch, ArianeGroup said the satellite had successfully escaped Earth’s gravity field and was beginning its long journey where it will reach speeds of up to 40,000 kilometres an hour.

According to Pierre Bousquet, an engineer at France’s National Centre for Space Research and head of the French team contributing to the mission, Mercury is “abnormally small,” leading to speculation that it survived a massive collision in its youth. ”

A huge crater visible on its surface could be the scar left over from that encounter,” Bousquet told AFP. Finding out if this is true is on BepiColombo’s ‘to do’ list.

Going hot and cold

This scenario would explain why Mercury’s core accounts for a whopping 55% of its mass, compared to 30% for Earth.

Mercury is also the only rocky planet orbiting the Sun beside our own to have a magnetic field.

Magnetic fields are generated by a liquid core but given its size, Mercury’s should have grown cold and solid by now, as did Mars.

This anomaly might be due to some feature of the core’s composition, something BepiColombo’s instruments will measure with much greater precision than has been possible so far.

On its surface, Mercury is a planet of extremes, vacillating between hot days of about 430 degrees Celsius to super-frosty nights of minus 180C.

Those days and nights last nearly three Earth months each. Earlier missions have detected evidence of ice in the deepest recesses of the planet’s polar craters.

Scientists speculate that this may have accumulated from comets crashing onto Mercury’s surface.

“If the presence of ice is confirmed, it means that some of those water samples date back nearly to the origin of the solar system,” Doressoundiram said.

Lashed by solar winds

Mercury is 58 million kilometres from the Sun, nearly three times closer than Earth.

“The planet is whipped by solar winds,” a constant torrent of ionised particles bombarding the surface at 500 kilometres per second, said Bousquet.

The scientists will be able to study the impact of these winds – 10 times stronger than the ones hitting Earth’s atmosphere – on Mercury’s magnetic field.

The BepiColombo mission will deploy two spacecraft. The Mercury Planet Orbiter, built by ESA, will investigate planet’s surface and interior composition.

The Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, made by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, will study the region of space around the planet that is influenced by its magnetic field.

The mission will also look for tectonic activity, and seek to understand why spectroscopic observations show no iron even if it is thought to be one of the planet’s major component elements.

Compared to Mars, Venus, and Saturn, Mercury has barely been explored. Only two spacecraft have ever paid it a visit. NASA’s Mariner 10 did three flybys in 1974 and 1975, providing the first up-close images.

More than 30 years later, NASA’s Messenger did the same, before settling into orbit around Mercury in 2011.

The new mission is named after Giuseppe (Bepi) Colombo, a brilliant Italian mathematician and engineer who first understood the relationship between Mercury’s rotation and orbit.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'No Irish No Gay' Banner removed from Northern Irish motorway
    68,484  98
    2
    		Kildare Village ordered to cull anchor tenant store from its €50m extension
    42,256  14
    3
    		The 'abuse was vile and wicked': 20 British men jailed for sexually abusing over a dozen girls
    30,987  101
    Fora
    1
    		'As two lads out of college, getting premises was tough. The day we got keys, I was scared sh*tless'
    456  0
    2
    		Brown Bag Films wants 'less restrictive' foreign worker rules as it struggles to find EU staff
    101  0
    3
    		The 7 steps to buying another business without getting stung
    43  0
    The42
    1
    		LIVE: Munster v Gloucester, Champions Cup
    33,091  48
    2
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
    31,659  20
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,639  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Georgia and Sam are telling VERY different versions of their break up on Instagram
    7,015  0
    2
    		Which Character From The Good Place Are You?
    3,680  3
    3
    		Eh, Kat Von D Beauty is charging customers $20 to test an unfinished eyeliner
    3,384  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman on trial for attempted murder of civil servant stabbed woman two weeks earlier, jury hears
    Woman on trial for attempted murder of civil servant stabbed woman two weeks earlier, jury hears
    Man (37) who killed nephew's friend sentenced to 9 years in prison
    Man who was on trial over Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan murder pleads guilty to facilitating criminal organisation in carrying out offence
    GARDAí
    177km in a 120 zone: 276 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day
    177km in a 120 zone: 276 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day
    Gardaí catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    Gardaí seize cannabis herb worth €325,000 and drug paraphernalia in Sligo
    EU
    MEP Martina Anderson: 'Theresa May came here with nothing new, nothing credible'
    MEP Martina Anderson: 'Theresa May came here with nothing new, nothing credible'
    'The answer is yes': EU's Michel Barnier says Irish border issue could sink Brexit deal
    Sky plays down suggestion that channels may be pulled in Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit
    EUROPEAN UNION
    European Commission withdraws ECJ case against Ireland after â¬13.1 billion Apple tax is recovered
    European Commission withdraws ECJ case against Ireland after €13.1 billion Apple tax is recovered
    May faces Brexit showdown with EU leaders today amid talks of transition extension
    May rallies 'divided' cabinet to seek support ahead of looming Brexit summit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie