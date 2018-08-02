What county got the most sunshine during June and July? Met Éíreann has been crunching the numbers

People enjoying the sunny weather on the beach on Sandycove in July.

WITH IRELAND’S WEATHER somewhat back to normal this week after the heatwave conditions, it’s difficult to remember how we survived under this blanket of cloud.

With cooler temperatures upon us, Met Éíreann has had the chance to crunch the numbers on our long hot Irish summer and the results are in…

June and July’s weather had above average sunshine, with Wexford getting the most sun over the two-month period.

Monthly sunshine totals for June were highest at Johnstown Castle in Wexford with 244.3 hours, while July’s monthly sunshine total was also highest in Wexford at Johnstown Castle which had 240.5 hours.

Summer sunshine

The highest daily sunshine for June and July was at Malin Head.

There was 16.5 hours of sunshine at Malin Head on 28 June, with 16.4 hours on the 3 July – the highest July daily sunshine value.

This summer’s heatwave saw Met Éireann record the highest June temperature in Ireland in more than 40 years, at Shannon Airport weather station in County Clare.

On 28 June, 32 degrees was recorded at Shannon Airport – the highest temperature recorded in June since 1976.

The last time an Irish June temperature was above 31.5 degrees occurred on 29 June 1976 at the same location when it was 31.6 degrees.

On that same day, 32.5 degrees was recorded at Boora in Co Offaly.

The reading of 32 degrees at Shannon Airport this June was the highest for any month since July 2006, when 32.2 degrees was recorded at Elphin in Roscommon.

Irish heatwaves

Met Éíreann said Ireland only experiences occasional heat waves compared to other European countries.

A heat wave occurs where there are five consecutive days or more with maximum temperature over 25°C .

Most people recall when in the past when there was hot Irish weather, but in fact, there has only been a handful of heatwaves on these shores.

Heat wave conditions occurred in the summers of 2017, 2013, 2006, 2003, 1995, 1989 and 1983.

People gather on the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin in June. Source: Rollingnews.ie

While Ireland is known for its wet weather, it was scarce during June and July, with all stations reporting below average rainfall levels.

This was particularly the case in midland, eastern and southern areas, according to Met Éireann.

It was the driest June and July in the Phoenix Park since 1850.

While June and July’s weather might seem like a distant memory to some, there is good news for the weekend with predicted high temperatures of 26 degrees for the bank holiday weekend. We might have a few more days in the summer sun yet, here’s hoping.