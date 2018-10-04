Police issue appeal after foetus discovered in park in east London

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE has issued an appeal for information after the discovery of a foetus in a park in east London.

Police have said there are concerns around the welfare of the mother, and are urging her to contact them.

The alarm was raised at 10.41am this morning, with reports of a foetus found in gardens at the northern end of Valentines Park on Cranbrook Road near Redbridge.

The foetus is believed to be around 12 to 20 weeks gestation. It is likely it had been there since the early hours this morning.

Officers from the Met attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service.

They are keen to make contact with the mother so that she can receive any medical treatment that she may require.