Man speaks out after metre-long 'spear' smashes through windscreen on the M50

The hole left in Jason's windscreen following the incident.

A MAN HAS spoken out about a near life-ending experience he had while driving on the M50 last week, when a metre-long metal pole smashed through his windscreen.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Liveline, Jason Piggot described the incident that happened as he was driving southbound home to Galway from Dublin last Thursday.

He said that he was driving behind a truck ferrying cars when it swerved and his windscreen suddenly smashed and he heard a loud bang.

“I was bewildered because there didn’t seem to be any accidents. I didn’t know what had happened,” Jason said.

He said he had no idea what had happened until he noticed a large piece of metal – about one metre long – lodged into his back seat.

“It was like a spear,” he said.

“It would have been life changing or life ending if it had hit me.

The size and weight of it, I can’t imagine what the damage it would have done. It would have been catastrophic.

Jason said he was lucky he was driving alone and said that he dreaded to think what would have happened if there had been children in the back of his car.

He has since found out that the metal is part of a leaf spring from a large vehicle that forms part of the suspension.

He contacted gardaí in Santry but no witnesses have yet come forward.