  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you think the MetroLink will be built on time?

The high-frequency, electric rail service is planned to be open to the public from 2027, according to the National Transport Authority.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Mar 2018, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 7,139 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3919583
This is how the old Metro West looked
This is how the old Metro West looked
This is how the old Metro West looked

PLANS FOR THE MetroLink – a north-south train that will run between Swords and Sandyford – were unveiled yesterday.

The current plan is for the route to run overground along the Sandyford to Charlemont Green Luas Line, and then run underground. Luas users who wish to continue north will have to change at Charlemont.

A Metro North was proposed back in 2001 during the Celtic Tiger era, but it never got off the ground.

The MetroLink, a high-frequency, electric rail service is planned to be open to the public from 2027, and is estimated to cost €3 billion. However, this is subject to change as the final designs haven’t been confirmed, according to the National Transport Authority.

So, today we’re asking: Do you think the MetroLink will be built on time?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what it'll look like
71,976  140
2
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
69,311  75
3
'I was devastated': Former reporter on RTÉ ending her freelance contract on age grounds
36,345  37
Fora
1
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
1,135  0
2
Dublin's 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what we know about the plans
570  0
3
Ahead of a €5m overhaul, a food hall planned for this Dublin church has got a vital licence
439  0
The42
1
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
46,662  9
2
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
35,105  23
3
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
25,945  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
There's a very interesting feminist detail on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations
12,377  4
2
A St. Patrick's Day parade in a small Mayo village managed to make it onto Fox News in Ohio this week
9,655  0
3
Chrissy Teigen had a gas response to a Twitter user wondering why women won't take their husband's surnames
5,640  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
12th Century graffiti art uncovered as part of medieval discovery in Dublin's Coombe

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie