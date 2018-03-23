Poll: Do you think the MetroLink will be built on time?

This is how the old Metro West looked

This is how the old Metro West looked

PLANS FOR THE MetroLink – a north-south train that will run between Swords and Sandyford – were unveiled yesterday.

The current plan is for the route to run overground along the Sandyford to Charlemont Green Luas Line, and then run underground. Luas users who wish to continue north will have to change at Charlemont.

A Metro North was proposed back in 2001 during the Celtic Tiger era, but it never got off the ground.

The MetroLink, a high-frequency, electric rail service is planned to be open to the public from 2027, and is estimated to cost €3 billion. However, this is subject to change as the final designs haven’t been confirmed, according to the National Transport Authority.

So, today we’re asking: Do you think the MetroLink will be built on time?

