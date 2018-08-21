Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen agrees to plea deal over possible campaign finance violations

MICHAEL COHEN, DONALD Trump’s former personal lawyer, has agreed to plead guilty to charges stemming from a federal investigation of his business dealings and possible campaign finance violations, several US media reported this evening.

There was no initial confirmation of the plea deal reported by several media including NBC News and The New York Times, or of the specific charges involved, but Cohen was set to appear in Manhattan criminal court at 4pm (8pm Irish time).

If a deal is struck, Cohen would plead guilty in federal court in Manhattan and agree to cooperate with the government, said the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to publicly discuss the case.

Cohen was seen earlier leaving his apartment and travelling to the midtown Manhattan offices of one of his attorneys, former federal prosecutor Guy Patrillo. At the courthouse, security officers had set up barricades outside the main entrance.

Both Cohen’s lawyers and the US Attorney’s office declined to comment.

More as we get it.