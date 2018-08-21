This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen agrees to plea deal over possible campaign finance violations

He is expected in court this evening.

By Associated Press Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 7:44 PM
45 minutes ago 2,289 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4194644
Image: Richard Drew
Image: Richard Drew

MICHAEL COHEN, DONALD Trump’s former personal lawyer, has agreed to plead guilty to charges stemming from a federal investigation of his business dealings and possible campaign finance violations, several US media reported this evening.

There was no initial confirmation of the plea deal reported by several media including NBC News and The New York Times, or of the specific charges involved, but Cohen was set to appear in Manhattan criminal court at 4pm (8pm Irish time).

If a deal is struck, Cohen would plead guilty in federal court in Manhattan and agree to cooperate with the government, said the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to publicly discuss the case.

Cohen was seen earlier leaving his apartment and travelling to the midtown Manhattan offices of one of his attorneys, former federal prosecutor Guy Patrillo. At the courthouse, security officers had set up barricades outside the main entrance.

Both Cohen’s lawyers and the US Attorney’s office declined to comment.

More as we get it.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    64,790  124
    2
    		'Humiliated, belittled, embarassed': Woman awarded €4.2k over Hap discrimination
    50,953  61
    3
    		'Unforgivable': Worker quits job after boss takes him out to sea to quiz him over missing €10k
    38,904  0
    Fora
    1
    		Filling station operator Top Oil has been bought by a Canadian fuel giant
    328  0
    2
    		Ireland is getting its first direct flights to Dallas
    316  0
    3
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    276  0
    The42
    1
    		Harte on Tyrone's RTÉ position and brands criticism from former players as a 'cheap shot'
    46,514  73
    2
    		'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    44,270  10
    3
    		Up at 3am to ice injuries, going to physios twice a day - Burke reveals toll of Galway's nine-game run
    42,635  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    37,367  1
    2
    		11 of the most bizarre moments from the first night of the Rose of Tralee 2018
    7,755  0
    3
    		Billy Connolly is raging with Michael Parkinson for saying his 'brain had dulled'
    5,845  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    DUBLIN
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Drugs, cash, and fake passports seized in Dublin raid
    'He was my dad and I love him very much' - son accused of murdering father
    CROKE PARK
    'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    'I didn't really sleep last night because I visualised scoring a goal on All-Ireland final day'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie