Former Gate director Michael Colgan to sue Village magazine

Michael Colgan, pictured in February 2012 Source: Rollingnews.ie

THE FORMER DIRECTOR of Dublin’s Gate Theatre Michael Colgan is taking legal action against Village Magazine.

Colgan came in for sustained media criticism in November last after the publication of a series of news reports concerning his alleged behaviour while director at the venue.

An action against Ormond Quay Publishing, trading as Village, was lodged by Colgan’s legal representation at the High Court on Wednesday.

The nature of the case could not be confirmed – however, on 14 November the magazine’s social media feeds posted a letter it had received from Tweed Solicitors, acting on behalf of Colgan, over an editorial the magazine had published in its edition of 10 November last.

That letter suggested that unless the editorial was removed online and publicly apologised for, legal action would ensue.

It also requested that Village agree to never again re-publish its allegations, that it reimburse Colgan for the damage inflicted to his reputation, and that it pay his legal costs in relation to the matter.

Attempts at contact with both Tweed Solicitors and Michael Smith, the editor of Village who is also named in the court action, did not receive a response.

Comments are closed for legal reasons