Police 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of missing Michael Cullen

Source: Facebook

POLICE SAY THEY are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare for Michael Cullen, who is missing from his home in Belfast.

He was reported missing a week ago.

Speaking on behalf of Michael’s family today, his sister Cathy Cullen said:

Michael, if you are watching this, please come home. We all love you and miss you so much. All your family and friends love you and miss you. If you can’t come home right now, please call us or the police to let us know you are safe.

The PSNI has been in touch with An Garda Siochána about the issue and searches have been taking place in the Republic.

In Belfast, Cavehill Country Park is being searched, as is the Boucher Road and the Lisburn Road area.

Michael Cullen was reported missing from his home in the North Circular Road area of Belfast. He was last in contact with his family by telephone at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, 9 January.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Reid said today: “I am appealing to Michael or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 622 09/01/18.”

The missing man is described as:

5’9” tall

Of slim build

Brown eyes

Dark hair

Dark beard.

It is believed he is wearing:

A green parka style jacket

Grey jumper

Black trousers

Black trainers.

Michael Cullen is a well-known beatboxer who regularly performs in London and Dublin, and his friends and family have mounted a large online campaign to help find him.

Reid said: “Local police, supported by our search advisors, tactical support group and air support colleagues are continuing to carry out extensive searches alongside volunteers from community rescue service, concentrating our efforts in locations in the North and South of the city.”

We have also been liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Siochána, who have also issued an appeal for information.

As Michael Cullen would sometimes spend time at Cavehill Country Park in North Belfast, the Lisburn Road and Boucher Road areas of South Belfast, police are asking the public if they saw him in and around these areas.

They are also appealing for all business owners to review any available CCTV footage and anyone who may have been driving in the north or south of Belfast to review any dashcam footage, for any possible sightings.