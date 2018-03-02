President Higgins asks public not to take 'exceptional risks' and risk emergency services

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has warned members of the public to stay safe and not put members of the emergency services at risk by taking “exceptional risks” themselves.

The President was speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme and said that people should not worry about cancelling plans because keeping themselves safe is more important.

He said that he himself has had to cancel a number of events.

“All of these things can be done again and I think it’s important that people are safe and I think that at this stage as we get past the peak of the warnings,” President Higgins said.

“I think it’s very important to realise that events can be reorganised but lives cannot and I think that’s very, very important.”

He added:

I think it’s very important as well that people not take exceptional risks. I think it’s always disappointing when you see people taking risks that they should not have taken, therefore involving the emergency services and thereby putting members of the emergency services at risk.

President Higgins also said that “great credit” is due to the charities that have been helping homeless people during the cold snap but he also added that the problem is an ongoing one.

“Remember when all of this is over we will still have a huge housing, shelter and homeless issue too to deal with. It is the greatest challenge facing us and one that we have to solve,” he said.

President Higgins were also asked if his two Bernese Mountain dogs, Bród and Shadow. have been enjoying the snow.

“They’ve been out. One is very young dog, she was experiencing her first snow. The other dog is seven and he would have had experience before and they both have been out and enjoyed it,” he said.