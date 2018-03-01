Former solicitor Michael Lynn charged with theft of almost â‚¬30 million in Dublin

File photo of Michael Lynn Source: Screengrab/RTÃ‰

FORMER SOLICITOR MICHAEL Lynn has appeared in court in Dublin charged with the theft of almost â‚¬30 million.

The 49-year-old, who has been extradited from Brazil where he had lived for the past eight years, appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

He was served with charges regarding 21 offences of theft and fraud over the alleged stealing of nearly â‚¬30 million between October 2006 and June 2007.

The gardaÃ­ present objected to bail being granted to the accused, something which, after deliberation, Judge Gerard Jones concurred with, declaring that Lynn is a flight risk.

The matter has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Criminal Court on Friday 23 March at 10.30am.

