Former solicitor Michael Lynn to stand trial in January 2020 over alleged multi-million euro thefts

Lynn is accused of stealing €4.1 million from Irish Nationwide on 4 April 2007.

By Sonya McClean Tuesday 8 May 2018, 12:21 PM
14 minutes ago 606 Views No Comments
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court
Image: Google Maps
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court
Image: Google Maps

FORMER SOLICITOR MICHAEL Lynn who is accused of multi-million euro thefts will stand trial in January 2020.

Lynn, aged 49, with an address in St Alban’s Park, Sandymount, Dublin, is facing 21 charges relating to the alleged theft of almost €30 million from seven financial institutions.

In one of the sample charges before the court, Lynn is accused of stealing €4.1 million from Irish Nationwide on 4 April 2007.

In another sample count, he is charged with stealing €3.6 million from Ulster Bank on 20 October 2006.

Last March, Lynn was extradited to Ireland from Brazil, where he has been living for several years.

Karl Monahan BL, defending, told Judge Martin Nolan at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that his client has been in custody for some time. He said he was seeking the earliest possible trial date.

Cathleen Noctor BL, prosecuting, told the court that the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

A trial date of 13 January 2020 was set with and a pre-trial date of 28 November 2019. Lynn was remanded in continuing custody.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing

