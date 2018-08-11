Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with coin from their wedding 27 years ago

Great news...Michael & Mary are happily married in Youghal with 3 kids & a grandchild. They came into Youghal Garda station today & have now got their wedding coin back where it belongs! Thanks to all for the RT's#LoveIreland #MichaelAndMary pic.twitter.com/ZaCtwlyKTq — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 11, 2018 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

CORK GARDAÍ HAVE helped reunite two grandparents married almost 30 years ago with their old wedding coin after an online appeal.

Almost two weeks ago, the @gardainfo Twitter account shared a picture of the wedding coin which had the names Michael and Mary and the date of 8 June 1991 inscribed on it.

The coin had been handed into Ballincollig Garda Station and gardaí tweeted a picture of it as part of an effort to return it to its owners.

Today, gardaí tweeted the image again but this time with the news that the married owners of the coin were found and have collected the coin.

Gardaí also said that their pair have three children and a grandchild and live in Cork.

“Great news…Michael & Mary are happily married in Youghal with 3 kids & a grandchild. They came into Youghal Garda station today & have now got their wedding coin back where it belongs! Thanks to all for the RT’s,” gardaí tweeted.