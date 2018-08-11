This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with coin from their wedding 27 years ago

The coin was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station and the Youghal couple have now got it back.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 11 Aug 2018, 1:59 PM
CORK GARDAÍ HAVE helped reunite two grandparents married almost 30 years ago with their old wedding coin after an online appeal.

Almost two weeks ago, the @gardainfo Twitter account shared a picture of the wedding coin which had the names Michael and Mary and the date of 8 June 1991 inscribed on it.

The coin had been handed into Ballincollig Garda Station and gardaí tweeted a picture of it as part of an effort to return it to its owners.

Today, gardaí tweeted the image again but this time with the news that the married owners of the coin were found and have collected the coin.

Gardaí also said that their pair have three children and a grandchild and live in Cork.

“Great news…Michael & Mary are happily married in Youghal with 3 kids & a grandchild. They came into Youghal Garda station today & have now got their wedding coin back where it belongs! Thanks to all for the RT’s,” gardaí tweeted.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

