Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Kildare teenager

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Michael McDonagh.

Michael was last seen at 8pm on Monday on the Main Street in Newbridge, Kildare.

He is described as being around 5’10″ in height, of slight build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket with grey stripes, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.