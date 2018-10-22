This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter

Michael Moloney pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual abuse on dates between 2009 and 2015.

By Sonya McClean Monday 22 Oct 2018, 8:26 PM
1 hour ago 6,710 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4299548
The Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
The Criminal Courts of Justice
The Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A LIMERICK MAN has been sentenced to ten years for the rape and “persistent sexual abuse” of his stepdaughter over six years.

Michael Moloney, 40, of Sycamore Drive, Bruff, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to eight counts of sexual abuse on dates between 2009 and 2015.

He was convicted last June by a jury on a charge of rape on a date between 1 June, 2010 and 31 August, 2010. He had pleaded not guilty to that charge.

His victim Jenni Prunty previously waived her right to anonymity to allow Moloney to be named in reporting of the case.

She said in a victim impact statement that Moloney damaged the trust she should have been able to have in her family, and that she now felt uncomfortable in the company of her own father.

Prunty also said her brothers could not look at her in the same way because they felt, as she was their baby sister, that they had let her down.

She said she resented her mother for bringing Moloney into their life, and said she had been left so “hurt and broken by him [Moloney]” that it was preventing her from having a proper relationship with her mother, whom she said she “loves to bits”.

Lost childhood

Prunty said she now views all men with suspicion, and although she acknowledged it was irrational, she couln’t help feeling “unsafe in the company of men”.

She grieves for the childhood she didn’t have.

She disclosed the abuse to her mother in November 2015, who then immediately contacted the gardaí.

Moloney had already moved out of the family home at that stage, unrelated to the sexual abuse. 

When Moloney was arrested in December 2015, he initially denied any inappropriate behaviour and suggested the allegations were a punishment or revenge on him for leaving the family house.

In a subsequent garda interview he acknowledged he may have touched Prunty inappropriately while messing, referring to it as “harmless fun” and describing himself as “ a messer or a blackguard”.

He continued to deny rape and said he had kissed her in a friendly way.

He said he was “passing it off as sport” but then accepted he had been aroused by touching his stepdaughter.

Eventually, Moloney accepted that “whenever he got the opportunity to abuse Ms Prunty he did so”.

New relationship

He told gardaí: “I am deeply sorry for my actions. I will get a bit of help and get it seen to.”

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy described the victim impact statement as “eloquent”, and said the abuse was “a terrible burden for a young woman heading into adulthood”.

She said child sexual abuse “devastates families” and described Moloney’s behaviour as “persistent sexual abuse”.

Ms Justice Murphy noted that Moloney still maintains his innocence in relation to the rape charge, but ultimately admitted to gardaí that he had sexually abused his stepdaughter more than 15 times between the ages of 10 and 17 years old.

She accepted that his guilty pleas in relation to the sexual assaults were a relief to Prunty, and acknowledged his good employment history and lack of previous convictions.

Moloney is now in a new relationship and has a young child with that woman.

Referring to the rape offence, Ms Justice Murphy commented said “the acknowledgement of guilt validates the complainant and admissions offer the strongest evidence of remorse and potential for rehabilitation”.

Ms Justice Murphy sentenced Moloney to 10 years in prison for the rape offence and suspended the final two and half years of that term.

She also sentenced him to a concurrent term of seven years, with the final three and half years suspended for the sexual assault offences.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McClean

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    75,676  113
    2
    		Poll: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?
    53,513  135
    3
    		Quiz: How much do you know about the moon?
    43,145  62
    Fora
    1
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    159  0
    2
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    115  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    85  0
    The42
    1
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    40,295  28
    2
    		'Leeds United were over for a second or third look at me the day I got my ankle broken in two places'
    24,569  3
    3
    		Kerry GAA wait for referee's report on mass brawl which marred football semi-final
    23,081  51
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    10,826  2
    2
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    6,439  2
    3
    		Here's what the cast of Dublin Wives are up to now
    4,953  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    BELFAST
    Belfast man jailed for leaving neighbour's dead body in her home for two years and buying pizza with her bank card
    Belfast man jailed for leaving neighbour's dead body in her home for two years and buying pizza with her bank card
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Modern slavery human trafficking unit arrests woman in Belfast for controlling prostitution
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    As College Green plaza comes to a shuddering halt, we must ask why we can't put ideas into action

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie