This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fine Gael minister allocates one eighth of a national money pot to his own constituency

Michael Ring’s home county of Mayo received €216,000 in the recent allocation of the outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme.

By Ken Foxe Monday 1 Oct 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,477 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4261523

File Photo RURAL AFFAIRS MINISTER Michael Ring has hit back at Fianna Fáil’s Eamon O’Cuiv over allegations he left money which could have been spent on rural areas behind. O’Cuiv criticised Ring for failing to spend the allocated budget of €163 m Michael Ring Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE CONSTITUENCY OF Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring got almost one eighth of the national pot of money from a recreation scheme funded by his Department.

Mayo received €216,000, over €26,000 more than the next highest allocation given to a county under the scheme according to departmental records.

Altogether, €1.82 million was given out in the first round of this year’s outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme – nearly 12% of which ended up going to Co Mayo.

The Department defended the funding allocations saying that when populations were calculated, some other counties had actually done better than Mayo on a per capita basis.

There were 128 local projects funded around the country, with eleven of those selected in Co Mayo.

Ten projects in Minister Ring’s constituency got €20,000 each in funding, the maximum award under this round of the scheme while one got €16,000.

Most of the funding was for “repair and maintenance” with projects benefiting including the Great Western Greenway between Westport and Achill and the Croagh Patrick Heritage Trail.

Others to benefit from the maximum grant were the Erris Head Loop Walk and the Foxford Way.

Applications

Some counties got hardly any funding with three receiving nothing at all: Donegal, Kildare, and Louth, although it is not clear how many applications were made from each of them.

Dublin was not eligible for “this rural scheme”, according to the Department though parts of Fingal are classified as rural for other funding.

A spokesman for the Minister said a total of 267 applications had been made for funding and that every one of the 128 eligible applications had been funded.

“Unsuccessful applications were declined on the basis that they did not meet the criteria for funding. Reasons included, failure to provide evidence of planning permission or evidence of matched funding,” he said.

The spokesman queried calculations based on population and said that when per capita figures were worked out, Sligo, Monaghan and Westmeath had actually done better than Mayo.

Based on national population, Mayo received 11.8% of the fund despite the fact that its population is less than 3% of the total.

The spokesman said: “[That] calculation of the population includes Dublin which is not a recipient in this rural scheme. When Dublin’s population is excluded from this calculation, which it should be, the proportion of the population represented by Mayo and other counties increases.”

Funding

With Dublin excluded from the figure, Mayo still makes up less than 4% of the national population but its share of the fund of course stays unchanged at just below 12%.

Announcing the grants, Minister Michael Ring said the projects would “enhance existing recreational facilities for the benefit of the communities who use them every day, and also for the many tourists who enjoy visiting our rural areas”.

Projects funded including walking trail upgrades, route signage improvements, development of promotional materials, and provision of bike stands.

This is not the first time the constituency of Minister Ring has done well in funding decisions from his Department of Rural and Community Development.

Last year, from a €21 million fund under the town and village scheme, Mayo got the single largest funding boost of €1.358 million (just over 6% of the total fund).

Ring’s home county also did well in previous rounds of the outdoor recreation scheme. Last year, from a final pot of €11.4 million Mayo got just under 10% of the total.

The Minister had attracted criticism when appointed minister for appearing to suggest he would do his best to bring funding to his home county.

He told a homecoming celebration at the time: “I will do the best that I can as a Minister for this county, but particularly for this country. I will continue to bring all the money that I have brought into Ballina, and to Ballycastle, and to Killala, and every part of the county that I have an opportunity.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ken Foxe  / Journalist lecturer and freelance reporter
@kenfoxe

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It could jeopardise the brand': Salad chain Chopped faces closure of Grafton Street outlet
    63,547  58
    2
    		19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    58,804  21
    3
    		New Airbnb rules will return housing units back to long-term rentals
    41,351  65
    Fora
    1
    		‘Anywhere but here to be honest’: Why Eddie Rocket's is pushing outside of Ireland
    866  0
    2
    		'Not fit for purpose': Why startups want Ireland's flagship investor scheme overhauled
    150  0
    3
    		To foster a successful startup scene, we need a stronger investor community
    66  0
    The42
    1
    		Europe overcome USA by seven-point margin to regain the Ryder Cup
    54,963  61
    2
    		The return of the man the UFC couldn't afford to live without
    38,358  33
    3
    		'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    31,038  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Keratosis Pilaris: The do's and dont's of caring for the condition known as 'chicken skin'
    6,491  2
    2
    		City Break Money Diary: Here's how much I spent across three days in Amsterdam
    4,766  0
    3
    		Pick a nail colour and we'll give you a new Netflix series to get stuck into
    3,683  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    TheJournal.ie's Brexit Road Trip: We travelled the length of Northern Ireland's border
    TheJournal.ie's Brexit Road Trip: We travelled the length of Northern Ireland's border
    Boris brands May's Brexit plan as 'deranged' while Davis describes the Irish border issue as 'exaggerated'
    Old wounds, new problems: A drive along the Irish border before Brexit
    GARDAí
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    Appeal for witnesses after walkers struck in separate serious road accidents in Mayo and Dublin
    Man charged over €1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    ABORTION
    Here are just some of the government's priorities for the months ahead
    Here are just some of the government's priorities for the months ahead
    'The deepest respect': Emma Watson pays tribute to Savita Halappanavar
    Large crowds as March for Choice takes place in Dublin
    OPINION
    'It speaks volumes for for his passion, his drive and his interest in Tipperary hurling'
    'It speaks volumes for for his passion, his drive and his interest in Tipperary hurling'
    'That’s insane… did they guarantee everything?': Reliving the night of the bank bailout
    Ireland in a snapshot: When the mountain closed down

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie