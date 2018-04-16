  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rabbitte says retired garda told him McCabe's colleagues 'believed he couldn't be trusted with children'

The former Labour minister told the Tribunal rumours about McCabe had been said to him by his then-ministerial driver.

By Sean Murray Monday 16 Apr 2018, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,854 Views No Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

FORMER LABOUR TD and minister Pat Rabbitte has told the Disclosures Tribunal that his ministerial driver – a retired garda – told him in 2014 about rumours that Maurice McCabe “couldn’t be trusted” and that McCabe’s “own colleagues believed he couldn’t be trusted with children”.

Rabbitte gave evidence that John Kennedy, who retired from An Garda Síochána in 2006, told him this after a radio interview he gave at the time where he mentioned having previously had dealings with McCabe.

Kennedy, who is due to give evidence later today, however has refuted the claims made by Rabbitte in a statement to the Tribunal.

The former Labour leader said that Kennedy told him he had heard it “through the grapevine”, which Rabbitte took to mean the garda grapevine of information.

Rabbitte said that he doesn’t believe he was told this for malicious reasons on the part of the driver, but that he was merely making him aware of the rumours that were out there about McCabe.

“My concern was the message, not the messenger,” he told the Tribunal.

He said he chose not to pass on the information he’d received widely, as he believed that he didn’t want to “propagate these [rumours]” or “give them legs”.

Rabbitte added that, if Kennedy does disagree with him over what was said in the car, then he thinks “it’s a difficulty with Mr Kennedy’s memory”.

‘Child abuser’

Earlier, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told the Disclosures Tribunal that a party colleague told him about meeting then-garda commissioner Martin Callinan in a car park, and being told that Maurice McCabe was not to be trusted and a child abuser.

Martin said he had talked to TD John McGuinness about the matter in February 2014, a month after the car park meeting, and that McGuinness had given him brief details about the conversation with Callinan.

Last week, the Tribunal heard evidence from McGuinness about this meeting, and he alleged that Callinan told him McCabe had sexually abused family members.

Related Reads

09.04.18 Leinster House rumours, f*****g headbangers and 'his word against mine': Another explosive day at the Tribunal
09.04.18 'And the other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kind of f*****g headbangers I’m dealing with'
08.04.18 This is what a TD says he wrote down after meeting Martin Callinan in a car park

Callinan denies ever saying this about McCabe in the car park meeting, but he has yet to give evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal.

The Fianna Fáil leader said that – after meeting McCabe himself and hearing his evidence of deficiencies in garda investigations – he chose to ignore the rumours that were being spread about McCabe and focus on the “substantive evidence” he had been provided.

Martin said that he was “impressed” by McCabe having met him.

He said: “He impressed me as a witness. He had substantive material. He made it clear to me he wasn’t leaking to the media or looking for notoriety.

It wasn’t all bluster. It wasn’t all talk. He had chapter and verse.

When asked if was shocked by the details given to him of the car park meeting, Martin said he believed it would have been “wrong” of Callinan to say those things about McCabe.

The Tribunal continues this afternoon, with evidence due to be heard first from Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

