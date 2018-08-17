This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A French chef with 21 Michelin stars is battling his eviction from the Eiffel Tower

Alain Ducasse has run the restaurant in the tower for a decade.

By AFP Friday 17 Aug 2018, 6:02 AM
14 minutes ago 604 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4185809
The Eiffel Tower at night.
Image: PA Images
The Eiffel Tower at night.
The Eiffel Tower at night.
Image: PA Images

THE TOP FRENCH chef who cooked for US President Donald Trump atop the Eiffel Tower last year has gone to court to challenge his eviction from his lofty perch.

Alain Ducasse, one of France’s best-known chefs, has reacted furiously to his ouster from the Jules Verne restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, where French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Trump at a glitzy Bastille Day dinner in July 2017.

After a decade on the Paris monument Ducasse was dethroned by fellow star chefs Frederic Anton and Thierry Marx, who won the 10-year tender to run the Jules Verne, as well as a brasserie on the first floor and snack counters.

In court Ducasse’s lawyers argued that the 61-year-old impresario, who has won a total of 21 Michelin stars for his restaurants dotted across the globe, was now “the most-starred chef in the world” after the death earlier this month of fellow culinary legend Joel Robuchon.

They accused the consulting company used to rate the competing bids of a conflict of interest, noting that it had in the past done consulting work for the company representing Anton and Marx.

Perched 125 metres above ground the one-star Jules Verne has unparalleled views of the French capital, from the Louvre museum to the golden dome of Napoleon’s tomb at Invalides on the left bank of the Seine river.

The prices reflect the location, with Ducasse’s five-course dinner menu costing €190 a head.

In a statement last month Anton and Marx said cooking on the Eiffel Tower, which received 6.2 million visitors in 2017, was their “wildest dream”.

The tower’s operator SETE said the pair had been chosen because they offered a “strong leap in terms of quality” with dining options that caters to to all budgets and respect the environment by giving priority to local products and minimising waste.

Marx, the owner of the two-star Sur Mesure restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris, has also been praised for setting up free cooking courses for the unemployed.

Anton is the chef of the three-star Le Pre Catalan restaurant in the Bois de Boulogne park west of Paris.

The pair are due to take over at the Jules Verne in October.

The commercial court, which is hearing Ducasse’s complaint, will rule before then on the legality of the tender process.

Its decision is expected on 28 August.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    14,218  0
    2
    		Gardaí investigating alleged rape of inmate in Midlands Prison
    47,572  77
    3
    		Blow for Sligo as 165 jobs to go at GSK manufacturing site
    19,061  21
    Fora
    1
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    177  0
    2
    		GSK is closing its Sligo manufacturing site - cutting 165 jobs
    116  0
    3
    		After initially hitting a roadblock, one of Ireland's largest startup hubs is expanding
    167  0
    The42
    1
    		'Ireland’s Greatest Sportsperson' and Katie Taylor doc among the sporting highlights of RTÉ's upcoming schdedule
    6,113  25
    2
    		Fardy captains Leinster as Frawley gets shot at 10 against Newcastle
    9,627  17
    3
    		BeIN Sports claim 'irrefutable evidence' of Saudi Arabia-based piracy
    9,062  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    11,958  0
    2
    		Ariana Grande often has to remind Pete Davidson that they're getting married
    3,293  1
    3
    		It's time we talked about why Leona Lewis' 'Bleeding Love' resonated so hard with us as teenagers
    1,590  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    'Morale is on the floor': Defence Forces to be paid just €44.78 per day for extra work during Pope visit
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    COURT
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    Owner of a number of Dublin houses takes court action against Summerhill home occupation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie