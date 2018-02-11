  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This tiny Michigan town is in a giant water fight with Nestlé

Residents are complaining that Nestlé’s water extraction techniques are ruining the environment.

By AFP Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,777 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3836344
Osceola Township, Michigan
Image: Google Maps
Osceola Township, Michigan
Osceola Township, Michigan
Image: Google Maps

GLOBAL FOOD PROVIDER Nestlé is in a battle with critics in tiny Osceola Township, Michigan where residents complain the Swiss company’s water extraction techniques are ruining the environment.

Maryann Borden, a retired teacher who has lived in the western Michigan town since 1953, has photos documenting changes in the Twin Creek river since Nestlé began pumping water in the region in the early 2000s for its “Ice Mountain” brand of bottled water.

“It’s not the same creek,” Borden, aged 73, told AFP. “It’s narrower and deeper and therefore warmer,” compared with the “biting cold” water of her youth.

“The trout can’t survive in it because the water is warmer,” she added.

Located about four hours north of Detroit and with a population of just 900, Osceola Township is a sleepy rural community whose biggest employer is SpringHill Camp, a Christian-oriented program for kids.

The town opposes granting Nestlé a permit to build a pumping booster station along a water pipeline that feeds a tanker load dock in Evart, another small town nearby.

The booster station would help the company pump more water from a controversial Osceola County wellhead if the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality approves the project. Nestlé wants to pump 400 gallons of water a minute, up from the 250 a minute currently.

Town officials voted in January to appeal a county court’s ruling in Nestlé’s favour, portending a judicial saga.

“If you look at the culverts, they provide a historic landmark,” said Tim Ladd, manager of Osceola Township.

“You don’t have to be a geologist or a hydrologist to see those water levels,” he added. “The water lake tables are lower today than what they were two years ago.”

Nestlé rejects this argument and also has some backing among supporters who praise the company for keeping water rates low.

“There’s been no measurable changes to the streams, the aquatic life there,” said Arlene Anderson-Vincent, natural resource manager at Nestlé Waters North America, who notes that dams in the area “can affect those streams”.

Nestlé points to company-sponsored research that backs up its stance, but there has been no independent scientific review of the matter.

shutterstock_331412864 Source: Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

$200 a year

Much of the anger in Osceola Township, that voted heavily for President Donald Trump in the 2016 US election, is due to a sense the town is being exploited by a powerful multinational blinded by profit.

Nestlé pays just $200 (€161) a year to the state of Michigan to pump more than 590 million litres of water.

Other US states have struck similar arrangements with big companies, authorising them to pump as much water as they wish for a pittance as long as they build the infrastructure themselves. This includes the beverage giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, which sell water under the Dasani and Aquafina brands.

“Nestlé has a reputation worldwide of going to poor rural communities, offering all kinds of economic benefits to the community that never really materialize, and taking as much water as they can get and when the stream runs dry they leave,” said Peggy Case, president of the Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation.

Nestlé said it spends $18 million (€14.5 million) a year in Michigan, including $2.4 million (€1,934,500) in taxes in 2016. The company employs 280 people at its factory in Mecosta County, about 40 minutes away from Osceola Township where about 50 Nestlé workers live.

Nestlé is turning to Twin Creek River as demand for bottled water rises. Wholesale bottled water sales hit a total of $16.4 billion (€13.2 billion) in 2016, surpassing soda sales of $12.5 billion (€10 billion) for the first time, according to the Beverage Marketing consultancy.

Nestlé’s water brands in the US, which includes Poland Springs and Pure Life in addition to Ice Mountain, garnered 55.3% of the company’s total worldwide water sales in 2016.

Affordable water?

Zackary Szakacs, city manager of Evart, credited Nestlé with keeping water rates low in the region. The average income in Osceola Township is just $20,000 (€16,121) per year, around the poverty level for a family of three.

“Thank God we have two of those wells in the city of Evart because I would have to lay people off,” Szakacs said.

“They help maintain and keep our water rates low so our residents that are poor that live in this community can afford to pay their monthly water bill.”

After finding the chemical perchlorate at some wells in 2015, Nestlé financed the cleanup.

Evart is only a couple of hours drive from Flint, where a major water contamination scandal has drawn national attention.

Access to affordable drinking water is becoming more problematic, and as many as 36% of US households may be unable to afford water within five years, according to a 2017 study by Michigan State University scholar Elizabeth Mack.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Galway family left without regular water supply for more than five years

More: Are your details up-to-date? 5% of water refund cheques have yet to be sent out

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Catastrophe star Rob Delaney announces the death of his two-year-old son from cancer
68,757  22
2
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
66,523  21
3
Muslim spokesman criticised for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM
42,338  307
Fora
1
Why Emirates' flagship 'superjumbo' jets won't be coming to Ireland any time soon
1,365  0
2
Whatever happened to... a €180m plan to regenerate a troubled Dublin flat complex?
318  0
3
Some see apprenticeships as 'settling for less', but they'll fix youth unemployment
129  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations
61,246  49
2
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
44,065  88
3
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
43,421  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan told Graham Norton a gas story about how nobody at a Lady Bird screening in LA recognised her
14,303  1
2
Dublin's Wax Museum is scrapping with Madame Tussauds on Facebook over their new Conor McGregor waxwork
7,790  2
3
8 of the most mortifying moments from the Valentine's Day special of the Late Late Show
6,115  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaÃ­
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
GARDAí
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
Missing 15-year-old found safe and well
Man (40s) arrested after heroin, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie