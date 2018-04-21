Mick Jagger talks about 'great times' with the Chieftains ahead of Croke Park gig

MICK JAGGER HAS spoken about the “great times” he has had in Ireland ahead of the Rolling Stones’ concert in Dublin next month.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan, Jagger recalled playing at the “beautiful setting” of Slane Castle and spending time there with the Chieftains and the late art collector Garech Browne, who died in March.

“I had some really great times with him and the Chieftains and walking the valley. I always loved going to that house.

“At the last Slane show we did, I met Garech by chance in a bar and said to him ‘Are you coming to Slane?’ and he said he didn’t know anything about it so I got him all the VIP entrance passes and he drove there himself.

“Just before I went on stage, I got a message saying ‘Do you know a Garech Browne who has been stopped at a police roadblock?’ and I said ‘Yes’ and he just about made the show.”

The Rolling Stones’ frontman said the band is looking forward to playing at Croke Park on 17 May, noting: “We haven’t played in Ireland for ages and we’re really looking forward to coming.”

‘Still really fun’

Jagger said performing is “still really fun”, adding: “I don’t think we would do it if it wasn’t. There’s always pluses and minuses.

“In the end when you get on stage and you’re doing the music together it all gels and everyone is really happy being there and it all works perfectly and it’s better than anything else.

My main job is to be the cheerleader for this band and sing – get out there and entertain, and my other job is to write songs. They are the most things I like doing. I love writing.

When asked if he has any rituals he likes to do before a gig, Jagger said: “You check the stage that you’re going to be safe on it. Then you do you a physical warm-up routine and a vocal warm-up routine and choose your outfits.

“I don’t have superstitions. I warm up the voice for 45 minutes before the show.”

Jagger said the band’s long-running popularity – the group formed in 1962 – “really is mind-boggling, it’s really a mystery”, before adding: “I’m very thankful for it.”

The full interview will air on Sunday with Miriam on RTÉ Radio One at 10am tomorrow.