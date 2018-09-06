This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mike Pence and Pompeo deny writing explosive 'resistance' opinion piece

“The NYT should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed,” Pence’s spokesperson said.

By AFP Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 6:39 PM
2 hours ago 4,780 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4223087

President Trump Hosts NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg At The White House Trump sits next to US Vice President Mike Pence, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

DONALD TRUMP’S TOP lieutenants have denied writing an op-ed article that has plunged his presidency into another crisis by claiming that there is a secret insider resistance to his “amoral” leadership.

The White House has been convulsed since yesterday by a fevered hunt for the senior official who declared, in an anonymous article for The New York Times entitled I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration, that “unsung heroes” were quietly working within the administration to frustrate the president’s “worst inclinations”.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats stepped forward, one after another to deny that it was them behind the article.

But the internet and Trump’s own aides were abuzz with speculation over who the unnamed official might be and whether the act of defiance was tantamount to a coup in the making.

“TREASON?” Trump asked in a furious volley of tweets.

Moving to squelch internet speculation, Pence’s spokesman said the vice president did not write the article.

“The Vice President puts his name on his Op-eds. The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed,” Agen wrote on Twitter.

Our office is above such amateur acts.

The manifesto followed a bombshell book by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward, who portrayed Trump’s White House as an out-of-control “crazytown”.

The Woodward book, Fear: Trump in the White House, reported that senior aides lifted documents from the Oval Office desk to keep the president from acting on his impulses, reinforcing the assertions in the Times op-ed piece.

‘Not mine’

News of the letter caught up with Pompeo in New Delhi, where he was traveling with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Pompeo denied writing the article, calling the Times’ decision to publish “sad” and “disturbing”.

“I come from a place where if you’re not in a position to execute the commander’s intent, you have a singular option, that is to leave,” he said.

And this person instead, according to the New York Times, chose not only to stay but to undermine what President Trump and this administration are trying to do.

“It’s not mine,” Pompeo added, referring to the article.

Coats, who as intelligence chief has at times been publicly at odds with the president, released a statement calling speculation that he or his deputy had written the op-ed article “patently false”.

We did not. From the beginning of our tenure, we have insisted that the entire IC (intelligence community) remain focused on our mission to provide the president and policymakers with the best intelligence possible.

Meanwhile Trump’s United Nations envoy Nikki Haley was asked on her way to a meeting of the Security Council if she was the anonymous correspondent and responded, simply: “No.”

James Dao, who runs the Times op-ed page, told CNN he received the article through an intermediary several days ago, calling the timing of piece’s publication and the Woodward book “a coincidence”.

The author’s identity is known to the opinion page editors of the Times, the newspaper said. Vanity Fair reported that the Times’ reporters, its Washington bureau included, were not aware that the piece was going to be published. 

“Indeed, Times reporters who cover the White House now find themselves in the rather unorthodox and surely awkward position of trying to discern the identity of a source whose anonymity is being protected by another department of their own organisation,” the article said.

On its podcast “The Daily,” Dao said he was approached by someone he trusted about publishing the article. He told CNN he had spoken directly with its author, but did not elaborate.

25th Amendment

In one eye-opening passage, the author said there was talk among members of the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which provides for the removal of the president if he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

In the end, they decided not to set off a constitutional crisis, and instead “vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office,” the person wrote.

Trump responded with fury, calling it a “gutless editorial.”

“Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source?” Trump tweeted.

If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!

The Times acknowledged the “rare step” of publishing an anonymous editorial but said the official’s job would be jeopardised if they were identified.

“We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers,” the paper said.

The official’s piece described a “two-track” presidency in which Trump says one thing and his staff consciously does another, citing the president’s alleged preference “for autocrats and dictators”.

“The root of the problem is the president’s amorality,” the official said.

Staff actively worked to insulate themselves from Trump’s “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective” leadership style, the writer said.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dolores O'Riordan's death was 'nothing but a tragic accident', finds coroner
    65,954  70
    2
    		Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    51,785  48
    3
    		Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?
    39,623  169
    Fora
    1
    		Pharma giant Chanelle Group is making one of the largest investments in Galway by any Irish firm
    151  0
    2
    		Gin and whiskey may be booming - but vodka is still the country’s most popular spirit
    134  0
    3
    		Redundancy payouts have pushed bookseller Eason into the red
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		Philly McMahon: 'It was Walter White, and saying he was here with me, it was lovely'
    40,590  8
    2
    		LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    27,367  56
    3
    		Ireland's Golden Girls: Healy and Adeleke will always remember their summer in Gyor
    16,461  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle's fave highlighter is usually more associated with, eh, nappy rash
    14,607  0
    2
    		A look back at the very first Electric Picnic in 2004
    8,918  3
    3
    		Michael Moore says Donald Trump ran for President because of Gwen Stefani... It's the Dredge
    4,138  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    HOUSING
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    The 5 at 5: Thursday
    'It could be a turning moment in the crisis': Major housing rally to take place outside Dáil in October

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie