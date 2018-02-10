15-year-old girl missing from her home in Tallaght

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Nicole Reddington, who is 15 years old.

The teenager has been missing from her home in Tallaght since yesterday.

Nicole is described as 5ft 5in, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a green jacket with a fur hood, a navy tracksuit and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000.